Julianne Moore becomes an ambassador for Hourglass

Hourglass has partnered with Moore for their “We Glow” campaign, which kicks off the brand’s new Ambient Soft Glow Foundation.

Julianne Moore has joined the Hourglass ambassadors.

The cruelty-free luxury beauty brand has signed the Oscar-winning actress to a one-year deal, casting her in its latest “We Glow” campaign, which features the brand’s new Ambient Soft Glow foundation.

“There is something very natural and effortless about her personality and who she is”said Carisa Janes, founder and CEO of Hourglass.

Moore appears alongside her 20-year-old daughter, Liv Freundlich, in the campaign, which seeks to highlight the power of human connection and inner beauty by highlighting five duos whose bond embodies exactly that.

“The idea is that when you are with someone you love, admire or respect, you naturally shine”Janes said. “When you’re happy, you naturally glow, and that’s what we really wanted to bring to life in this ‘We Glow’ campaign around the Ambient Soft Glow Foundation”.

Other duos Hourglass has enlisted to bring its vision to life include dancer and choreographer Twyla Tharpe and her apprentice, Destiny Wimpye, interior designers Jordy Murray and Nora O’Neil, model and activist mother-daughter duo Emiko Hawana and Marina Hawana-Strube and Mecca sisters Shalena Cox and Tanisha Donee Curtis.