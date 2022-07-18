Julianne Moore or how to get a sophisticated look with a shirt and jeans

This Sunday a special screening of the film was held in Los Angeles far from heavenwhich premiered in 2002 and whose title was translated in Spain as Far from the sky. It was a film directed by Todd Haynes and starring Julianne Moore, Dennis Quaid, Patricia Clarkson and Viola Davis. Twenty years later, Julianne Moore has met with the film’s director and producer for this screening as part of the LGBTQ outcome. A quote in which Julianne Moore has reminded us that a look based on jeans and shirt it can be as sophisticated as any dress.

Richard Shotwell/gtres online

The actress has chosen Men’s Style High Waisted Straight Jeans and has combined them with a black shirt with tiny white polka dots. She has worn the shirt with a couple of buttons undone, exposing a fine chain. The most feminine and festive touch was put by the black platform sandals with ankle bracelet. Julianne Moore has worn flat hair and subtle makeup based on copper tones that matched the color of her hair. The manicure and pedicure in black finished giving the sophisticated touch to this look as comfortable as perfect.