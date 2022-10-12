– Julianne Moore shares an intimate selfie in LILYSILK’s classic Fresia shirt dress as she prepares for the 79th Festival of Venice cinema

Venice Italy, October 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — LILYSILK, the world’s leading silk brand with a mission to inspire people to live spectacular and sustainable lives, continues to be the trusted brand of choice for globetrotting A-list celebrities. American actress and author , Julianne Mooreshared a selfie on Instagram on September 7, 2022 looking fabulous in a navy blue LILYSILK Classic Freesia shirtdress as she prepared in her hotel room for her duty as International Competition Jury President at the 79th Festival international of Venice cinema.

Smooth and sumptuous against the skin with mother-of-pearl button detailing, the Classic Freesia Silk Shirt Dress is the perfect addition to any contemporary collection with silk charmeuse and a relaxed fit around the arms that give Mrs. Moore the comfort and flexibility she needed as she happily relaxed in her room before presiding over the jury at the prestigious event in Venice.

Receiving multiple accolades, including an Academy Award, British Academy Film Award, two Golden Globe Awards and two Emmy Awards, Moore is far from the only celebrity fan of LILYSILK pieces. Emily Ratajkowski recently drew attention in New York with a Poppy skirt from LILYSILK, Viola Davis wore the brand’s iconic new SOS t-shirt at Deadline’s Contenders Television event in April, and Anne Hathaway also looked elegant with LILYSILK recently at the 75th Film Festival of Cannes.

In addition, LILYSILK has regularly graced the pages of numerous major media outlets with VOGUE , ELLE , marie claire , Harper’s Bazaar , Glamor , People , InStyle Y cosmopolitan all inspiring readers by highlighting spectacular and affordable pieces from the popular global silk brand.

“Being recognized by more and more celebrities and media is a great encouragement for LILYSILK and is solid proof of the quality of our pieces,” he said. David Wang, CEO of LILYSILK. “We look forward to continuing to inspire women from all walks of life to love and care for themselves and live spectacularly every day.”

About LILYSILK

LILYSILK is a world leading silk brand with a mission to inspire people to live spectacularly and more sustainably, driven by care for its customers and the planet. For more information, visit http://www.lilysilk.com and follow to @lilysilk on Instagram already @Lilysilk on Facebook.

