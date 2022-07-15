Julianne Moore will chair the Venice International Film Festival jury

Film festivals are always events to take note of the best of the year. There are various styles and intentions to give space to all kinds of genres and works. In the most important ones, the jury is always made up of great artists who seek to recognize the best of the seventh art from a place of fairness and respect. For example, this year Julianne Moore will be in charge of presiding over the jury of the Venice International Film Festival in its 79th edition that will take place at the end of August. To fulfill this task, the actress will be accompanied by a very interesting group of writers, directors and actors from all over the world.

Julianne Moore She is already quite familiar with this Festival, because in 2002 she won the Volpi Cup for best performance for her work in Lejos del Cielo – 87%. In the film, the actress plays Cathy Withaker, a wife in her fifties who must face a harsh reality in her marriage, while forming a relationship that will expose the racism of her city. The movie made it pretty far into that year’s awards season and set a good path for director Todd Haynes, who went on to work on Carol – 94%.

A few years later, in 2017, the actress won that same recognition again for the film Suburbicon: Welcome to Paradise – 27%, where he shared credits with Matt Damon and Oscar Isaac. George Clooney, director of the film, hoped to offer one of the most interesting proposals of the year with this black comedy that broadly criticizes life in the United States and its inherent alliance with violence. Unfortunately, the reception was not very good, although the work of Julianne Moore it was highly praised by specialized critics.

According to dead line, Moore will have an excellent team for the Festival jury. The Japanese writer Kazuo Ishiguro, the Spanish director Rodrigo Sorogoyen, the Argentine director Mariano Cohn, the Italian director Leonardo di Costanzo, the French director Audrey Diwan and the Iranian actress Leila Hatami are the names of the rest of the jury. The Venice International Film Festival It will take place from August 31 to September 10.

kazuo ishiguro He is one of the most famous and award-winning writers in the world and his works have been successfully made into movies. Among the most famous adaptations of his work are What Remains of the Day- 100% with Anthony Hopkins and Emma Thompson, and Never Let Me Go – 71% with Carey Mulligan, Andrew Garfield and Keira Knightley. In 2017, the novelist received the Nobel Prize for his contribution to literature.

On the other hand, Cohn recently released Official Competition – 90% together with Penelope Cruz and Antonio Banderas. Sorogoyen has been recognized for his work in series such as Stories not to sleep Y Riot gear. The actress Leila Hatami is known for her work on A Separation – 100%, while Audrey Dewan won the awards season last year with his film Happening (L’évènement) – 92%, based on the novel by Annie Ernaux that portrays the journey of a promising young woman who unexpectedly becomes pregnant and decides to have an abortion during the sixties, when the procedure was still illegal in France.

The jury will decide the winners for the Golden Lion for Best Film, the Silver Lion for Best Director, the Grand Jury Prize, the Volpi Cup for Best Actor and Best Actress, the Special Jury Prize which can be awarded to more of a work, the Osella Award for Best Screenplay and Best Technical Contribution that can range from composition to photography. They also name the winner of the Marcello Mastroianni Award for Best Emerging Actor.

