Julie Andrews has a concern about the making of The Princess Diaries 3

A Julie Andrews she worries that she is ‘too old granny’ to play Queen Clarisse Renaldi in The Princess Diaries 3.

The 86-year-old actress spoke about the possibility of returning to Genovia with her former co-star Anne Hathaway before receiving the AFI Life Achievement Award on June 9. Entertainment Weekly said: ‘It depends on the story, and if they come up with something, that would be wonderful. But if not, there will be other things.’

Andrews starred in The Princess Diaries in 2001 before reprising her role as the regal grandmother of Mia Thermopolis in the 2004 sequel, The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement. Over the past 18 years, both Andrews and Hathaway have expressed interest in returning for a third film. Back in January 2019, Anne even suggested that The Princess Diaries 3 was already scripted.

‘There is a script for the third movie,’ he revealed on Watch What Happens Live at the time. ‘I want to do it. Julie Andrews wants to do it. Debra Martin Chase, our producer, wants to do it. We all want it done. But we don’t want to do it if it’s not perfect, because we like it as much as we do. It is as important to us as it is to you. And we don’t want to deliver anything until it’s ready, but we’re working on it.’

Of course, Julie Andrews is currently voicing Lady Whistledown in the hit Netflix series Bridgerton, which comes with certain perks: “I don’t have to put on makeup and hair if I don’t want to,” she told EW. Honestly, it sounds like a dream job to me.

Article originally published in Glamor US, glamour.com, adapted by Paola Juárez.