Prizes are a big problem for all of us. There is no better feeling than receiving recognition for your work, and celebrities know it. Receiving compliments is especially important when one is involved in entertainment as it makes them more marketable.

However, there is a special place for people with transversal awards, also known as EGOT. Julie Andrews, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Viola Davis and Al Pacino are all members of the talented ‘almost EGOT’ club. So what is an EGOT and who has received it? Discover.

EGOT, the epitome of entertainment success

Many actors and musicians consider having an EGOT to be the pinnacle of their careers. But what is an EGOT? An EGOT is a title given to people who have won the four biggest awards in entertainment, namely an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar, and a Tony Award.

The EGOT has been hailed as the most coveted honor in the aspect of show business, and for one to be considered a true legend, they must have achieved a great deal in film, theater, television, and music. Several artists have come close to the achievement, but are usually eliminated from the race after nominations.

According to Mental Floss, the EGOT or Grand Slam of Entertainment was coined by actor Philip Michael Thomas, who appeared in Miami Vice. Thomas, at the time, was a huge star, having appeared in one of television’s biggest hits with Vice and signing a multi-million dollar deal with Atlantic Records that saw him release his first album.

The actor was also making a name for himself in the fashion world, but he had a bigger goal in life: to achieve EGOT status. His lyrics were even etched into his gold necklace, and though he swore they represented energy, growth, opportunity and talent, those close to him knew the 36-year-old was up for an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony. . Unfortunately, Thomas never achieved his dream, but he gave others something to work harder for.

Actors who are close to achieving an EGOT

Viola Davis receives her Emmy Award in 2015 | Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Actors who have not achieved EGOTs but are on track to achieve them are generally said to have achieved the Triple Crown of Acting. Most of these artists fall short of a Grammy Award with an Academy Award/Oscar, Emmy and Tony under their belt.

As of 2021, only 24 actors have achieved the Triple Crown of Acting, with the list including 15 women and nine men. Actress Helen Hayes was the first to achieve it when she won an Emmy for her in 1953. Actors with the Triple Crown achievement include Maggie Smith, Helen Mirren, Jeremy Irons, Viola Davis and Al Pacino.

Jennifer Hudson is close to becoming a member of EGOT if she wins a Tony Award at the 2022 Tony Ceremony following her nomination for producing a strange loop on Broadway. Julie Andrews needs a Tony Award, Miranda needs an Oscar, and Ellen Burstyn needs a Grammy.

Others one prize away from joining the prestigious EGOT club include Cher, Kate Winslet, Harry Belafonte, Alan and Marilyn Bergman, and Cynthia Erivo.

Actors who have won an EGOT

The following celebrities have received all four main awards:

Richard Rodgers was the first person to do the achievement.

mel brooks

Audrey Hepburn

Whoopi Goldberg

Helen Hayes

Rita Moreno

mike nichols

scott rudin

Tim Rice

John Legend

Andrew Lloyd Webber

alan meken

james earl jones

John Gielgud

Marvin Hamlisch

Robert Lopez

jonathan tunick

