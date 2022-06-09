Julie Andrews talks about the movie The Princess Diaries 3

In 2019, Anne Hathaway, star of The Princess Diaries movies, filled “Mía Thermopolis” fans with hope about a possible third installment of the popular films.

“I want to do it,” the actress said in an interview, answering a fan’s question. “Julie wants to do it, Debra Martin Chase, our producer, wants to do it. We all want it to happen.”

Hathaway continued: “We don’t want to do it unless it’s perfect, because we love it just as much as we love it. It’s just as important to us as it is to you and we don’t want to deliver anything until it’s perfect. But we are working on it.”

However, those hopes may be in vain, as actress Julie Andrews, who played “Queen Clarice,” the grandmother of “Princess Mia,” revealed in an interview for The Hollywood Reporter that the sequel may never it will happen

“I think it would be too late to do it now. There was talk of a sequel long ago, many years. But I don’t think it will happen.”

The actress also mentioned that a sequel would be difficult, since the director of the first two installments Gary Marshall passed away in 2016. “Especially for me, it’s too far to go back to that. It’s a lovely thought, but I don’t think it will happen,” the 86-year-old actress concluded.

The Princess Diaries was a smash hit in 2001 starring Heather Matarazzo, Mandy Moore, Hector Elizondo and Sandra Oh. Its sequel was released in 2004.