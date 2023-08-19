Julie Castro, From TikTok Incident To Dancing 2023 Track: “I’ve Never Been On TV, Have Mercy On Me”

Interview with Julie Castro by Mikaela Camarasa

Passion and talent run in his veins, as he comes from a family of artists. Producer father, actress and dancer mother, they both raised him between lights and cameras without waiting for the end result: a little artist about to become a big star and debut on country’s most famous track.

“I was recording a TIC Toc My representative Wayne (Pellizzeri) came over to my house and said to me: ‘I hope you don’t always dance like this.’He dance Because you are confirmed, I’m like: ‘What? How did I get confirmed?’ I could not believe it. He told me that day and I freaked out,” she says. Juliet CastroWhich is shown as a multifaceted person at the age of 20, because he sings, dances and acts, besides he has more than 3 million followers on the said social network and another 700 thousand followers. Instagram,

Such popularity on social networks gave him the opportunity to transfer his talent to television. In such a situation, Castro will debut in a historically organized program on August 28. Marcello Tinelli, like his mother, mother giardinaJuliette knew how to attract the attention of the producers of the reality show, who chose this person, wanting to form a staff of young participants who clearly have great potential, such as Juliet Poggio, Lola Latorre, Alexis Rabbit And coty romero,

Juliet Castro in pictures from the presentation of Dancing 2023 (RS Photos)

“How do you like it?” dance Will it contribute to your professional career?

—Now most people on the network know me, girls my age or younger, but I know this dance It has a huge audience, and you go to the butcher shop and the butcher knows you… a lot of exposure. It’s going to be a huge change that scares me too, but it will help me.

-With so much exposure, how do you handle the issue of haters or negative comments?

-It affects me, before more so, now I try to approach it with humor, literally: they tell me something bad, I do Screen, I send it to my friends, I send it to mum, I laugh. Maybe I should delete the comment to avoid bad feelings. But before that it made more of an impression on me.

—what makes you think they can take you as a point dance,

-Perhaps people may say that I am there because my mother is known, but beyond being my mother’s daughter, of the mother, that we send her a kiss, she has trained me from a very young age and who is my Yes, I have it.

Who will determine the talent and training of each participant, a jury will be formed this year angel de brito, Carolina Pampita Ardohen, Marcelo Pollino And moria caisson, In this sense, Julie confesses that what scares her the most is Moria, although his character also makes her very happy. In relation to the participants, he asks to put all their merits in the three possible winners: “I have a lot of faith in martu moraleswith my friend yeito ,Gregory), To Annabel Sanchez Too. till. I bet heavily on new couples.”

Of course: Castro is confident in himself as well, going so far as to reveal what are the qualities that perhaps set him apart from the rest of the competitors: “I’m very forward, I’m not ashamed to say anything, always with respect. Plus. I’m also artistically educated, so that makes me feel safe. Obviously, I’m scared of any other rhythm…”, he says, referring to pipe dancing and tango.

Just a few days before her debut, she started preparing for her rehearsals three hours a day. nehuel leguizamon and his partner on the track, rodrigo avellaneda, with whom he says he has a very good rapport. The tempo of her debut will be an urban mix, as it’s the one she feels most comfortable with: “There’s already a defined theme, but I can’t say it,” she adds halfway through.

—Which would be worse: getting eliminated at the first event or losing all your TikTok followers?

—I think losing three million followers would be worse… I’ve been uploading videos for a long time so it would be like losing many videos over many years.

And the thing is that her work as an influencer on social networks is done with a lot of commitment and passion: “Sometimes I forget that it’s a job, because it’s so much fun and I want to do it again.” I enjoy it,” she says, adding that Pelizzari is the one who helps her organize your agenda, which on a day-to-day basis is usually filled with events, collaborations, and travel.

In this way he went through various projects such as Selfishness In the theatre, in addition to collaborations and tours with various commercials and artists who emerged to model a brand or appear in events, as was the case with Avant Premiere murder mysteryfilm starring Adam Sandler And Jennifer Aniston, “I went to Los Angeles, it was amazing. I couldn’t believe it when I was there. Here’s the photo with Edman Sandler… he came out chewing and I, in fan mode,” she recalls with a laugh of the moment that led her to pose for the greats on the red carpet. Hollywood,

Julie emphasizes that what she enjoys most about her profession is the people she has met, thus referring to her first theatrical project where she met Julie Poggio, Martu Morales and Lola Latorre, Who are his very close friends today, as well as his co-workers. dance floor. show match, But… “If you were on an island and you had to save one of the three, who would you save?” He replied with a laugh, “I love all three of them, but I’m going to take Julie, who I’ve known the longest.”

Interview with Julie Castro by Mikaela Camarasa

Though he went through various scenarios, programs and currently also streaming on the channel youtube with el tracy furbus ,fermin bow) And chopa montoya ,sophia montoya), confesses that his great goal has not yet been achieved: “My dream is musical. I did a lot of castings, I always reach the end and it doesn’t stop.

—And what will be Julie’s role in the musical?

– I’m quite a drama queen. I’d love to sing this song while crying, as if broken by love. whatever. Playing bad, diva too, I’d love to.

Though he has multiple projects lined up and is currently working on multiple things at the same time, his priority today is dance,

—Do you really want to tell Marcelo Tinelli or any of the jury members? You have two minutes on camera…

– Well, I’m going to give it my all: I want them to know. Get ready, because if he does send me some shit it’s not intentional: I’ve never been on TV, have mercy on me. I’m going to have fun, I’m going to have a good time, I’m going to get to know people who don’t know me. Nothing else, that. I believe. That’s why I love you, I send you a kiss and see you soon.

