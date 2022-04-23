Julie Delpy Once Revealed Why A Fourth ‘Before’ Movie Was Never Made

Some Before fans have been eagerly awaiting the day actors Julie Delpy and Ethan Hawke reunite for a fourth Before movie. Director Richard Linklater and Hawke have already expressed interest in tackling another sequel. But Delpy shared that after some serious discussion, it was decided that it would be best to leave the Before trilogy alone.

Ethan Hawke revealed how a fourth ‘Before’ movie would be different

According to Hawke, a fourth Before The movie was something that everyone involved in the trilogy has discussed from time to time. In a moment, the Training Day the actor even joked about the fourth movie happening during the pandemic.

“Wouldn’t it be hysterical if the next movie was just them in isolation,” Hawke said in an interview with IndieWire. “If there is one person who makes the world laugh about what is happening now, it is Julie Delpy. I can’t imagine what she would say about this. And Linklater is such a scientist. He has something powerful to say about it. Maybe this one should be set in Italy. He just goes straight into the fire and [Jesse and Celine] they’re singing with all those people on their porches.”

But Hawke would later clarify that the film would only be made under certain circumstances. It also won’t adhere to the same rules as the previous three. Before movies followed.

“If the first three were nine years apart, the fourth would not follow that trajectory,” he said. “Linklater would want a different path, whether it’s a short film set four years after Midnight or a feature two decades in the future. We thought about it. Those are the three best experiences of my life: Before dawn, before sunsetY Before midnight. They are a part of me. So the idea of ​​revisiting it, I would have to believe that we could do something that good.”

Julie Delpy on why there wasn’t going to be a fourth ‘Before’ movie

Unlike Hawke, however, Delpy seemed to have more or less closed the door on the possibility of a fourth film. In a resurfaced interview, the actor stated that it was his decision not to make a sequel. This came from a deeper desire to leave the film industry.

“I often think about that,” Delpy said. telerama (via The Playlist) on leaving the entertainment business. “I said no to Richard Linklater for the fourth part of the Before Films.”

However, in an interview with Variety, Delpy claimed that she was misquoted. It’s not that he didn’t want to do a fourth movie. Rather, it was that there were no plans for a fourth film.

“What happened was that all three of us agreed that we couldn’t think of anything good for a room,” he explained. “It’s that easy. We dont fight. We are not on bad terms. Everyone happy… It’s so much drama for nothing. We just didn’t come up with a good idea.”

Why did Julie Delpy want to leave the film industry?

Delpy has been making a name for herself behind the camera and in front of it. Recently, she starred in the Netflix series. the edge, a series that she wrote, directed and produced. But before that, Delpy seriously considered leaving the industry altogether. The straw that broke the camel’s back was her when she couldn’t develop a project of hers in particular.

“I have a wonderful script, A dazzling display of splendor, about the pioneers of Hollywood. One of the best I’ve ever written,” he explained. “A talented and well-known English actress, Emilia Clarke, joins the project. And yet I am still fighting. Without scales. I have so many movies in my drawers that would never get made if you knew! I’m fed up.”

Delpy even knew what profession she would follow if she left Hollywood. But in the end, his passion for storytelling was too strong.

“I thought maybe I could go back to school. He would be a very good doctor, for example! You give me three symptoms and I tell you what you are suffering from,” she continued. “But I like to create, tell stories; It’s stronger than me.

