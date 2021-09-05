Julie & Julia / Streaming of the movie on La7 with a “sumptuous” Amy Adams

In Julie and Julia “Meryl Streep and Amy Adams are sumptuous interpreters of life-saving recipes”. The film is heavily promoted by MyMovies, which gives it three and a half stars out of five and underlines: “While Meryl has a role without dark sides and perhaps too sunny, Adams is instead entrusted with a woman of our time with all the doubts, the need to express themselves and fears. If the Street / Child is simply in love with food and slowly immerses herself with her energy in this new mission, the couple of actresses look for and find in the recipes of half a century first suitable nourishment for the soul dissatisfied “. Slightly lower is the flight of ilMorandini that of stars instead of two and a half and explains: “Tasty and very feminine film. Ephron surrounded herself with several other women to make it happen, with top-level performers and a young antagonist who has been keeping what she promised in recent years “. Julie and Julia will be broadcast on La7 in prime time, click here for live streaming.

As you want me, Canale 5 / The Capotondi-Vaporidis couple works

Julie & Julia, curiosity

Julie and Julia earned an Oscar nomination for Best Actress in a Leading Role to Meryl Streep for which she went to the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Comedy Movie. Meryl Streep also won the BAFTA Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role. The film was nominated for a Golden Globe for Best Picture. The real Julie started the project during the move, while in the film adaptation she starts it shortly after moving to Queens, Julia is dead before Julie finished the project and she is not mentioned in the film. Physically, the real Julie is completely different from her interpreter Amy Adams, in that she is much taller and chubby. Her mother and brother also contributed to the success of the project, while in the film Julie is only helped by Eric and a friend of his. The film was very well received at the box office and critics praised the performances of the two actresses, especially Meryl Streep who is always surprising in any role, even capable of making the French language her own.

Murder on the Eiger, Network 4 / Clint Eastwood at the dawn of his directing

Julie & Julia on La 7

Julie & Julia will go broadcast today, September 3, starting at 9.15 pm on La7. It is a mix of comedy, drama and sentimental directed in 2009 by Nora Ephron. The stellar cast includes actors of the caliber of Meryl Streep, Amy Adams, in the roles of the protagonists, Stanley Tucci, Chris Messina.

The film is based on two novels: Julie and Julia 365 days, 524 recipes, a little kitchen by Julie Powell and My life in France by Julia Childe.

Julie & Julia, the plot

The narration of Julie & Julia centers on Julie Powell, a 29-year-old girl who lives in New York in 2002. Julie’s greatest aspiration is to be a writer, but unfortunately, she finds herself working in the call center of a company that deals with the reconstruction of affected areas of the Big Apple after the September 11, 2001 attack.

Loading... Advertisements

Indian War, Network 4 / A different film from Jacques Tourneur’s

To try to find a sense of the dullness of her everyday life, Julie decides to combine her two passions, that is cooking and writing and then experiments in a year the 524 recipes present in Julia Child’s cookbook, recounting her experience in a blog. At this point in the story, the film follows the events of the two women Julie and Julia in parallel.

The setting changes during the fifties, while Julia is in Paris following her diplomatic husband. Here she learns the secrets of French cuisine and manages to teach with two friends at the school. Thanks to his skill, he undertakes the drafting of a French recipe book aimed at Americans. Meanwhile Julie, stimulated and delighted by her kitchen project, puts her relationship with her husband to the test, to the point of separating.

The blog became popular and earned an article in the New York Times, attracting the attention of other major newspapers and publishers, thus allowing Julie to embark on the long-awaited career as a writer. Julia, on the other hand, thanks to the support of her husband, dedicates herself almost completely to her culinary / literary project, also supporting the transfer to other cities, such as Bonn, Marseille and Oslo. At first, the publishers refuse to publish the book, but finally in 1961 the work manages to have its origin.

Video, the movie trailer

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED