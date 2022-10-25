Julien and Léa settle their accounts!

Since October 15, 13 new students have joined the castle of the Star Academy, with a renewed faculty, and a new director: Michael Goldman, who is already unanimous. Very quickly, some candidates stood out, such as Léa who was reframed several times, and despite a certain awareness, the young woman continues to make people talk, whether for her attitude or her dumplings, as when she admits that she does not know Julien Clerc, nor the word pharyngitis. During the last bonus, Amisse was the first to be eliminated (Cyril Hanouna has already recruited her for TPMP), after a difficult choice by Julien which he tried to justify.

“Who are you? You say you’re Beyoncé“

“I made the promise and I’m doing it again now: that you are my best friend, if he did a better performance, he’s the one I’ll choose, that’s the game, even if I love you dearly“, he explained. “Ah, you judge in relation to the performance?“, asked Lea then. “It’s like that, we have to, it’s the game.“replied Julien. “No, me, no. I find that Amisse has seriously managed better than Ahcène“, dropped the optician. And this October 24, on the live stream – which is not really live, the atmosphere was once again tense between the 2 strong characters of this new promo. Léa was annoyed and said she wouldn’t talk to Julien anymore. Asked by her comrades about her reasons, the optician replied: “Yesterday he was in his bubble, I come to him, he says to me: ‘I don’t want to talk for the moment’. But, who are you ?“. Neither one nor two, the young man did not hesitate to reply by attacking him in turn: “And who are you brother? You say you’re Beyoncé“. The 24-year-old Parisian, straight in her boots, totally assumed: “And then I have the right?“.

“You twist everything yourself”

Léa then explained what bothered her. “Me all cute, I come I ask him ‘how are you Juju?’ like he was my little brother. ‘I don’t feel like talking right now.’ It’s super demeaning“, she said. Especially since the budding singer was herself in small shape. Indeed, she recently mentioned her doubts and questioned her place. Julien wanted to rectify his statements. . “You distort everything, whether it’s in the intonation in the lyrics, in fashion I’m a big sh*t and she’s the diva“, he protested. Léa then concluded: “I said ‘but he’s bad at heart that one’. He said that, you know like rebellious teenagers. Hello you’re not 15“, struck Léa in conclusion. Atmosphere.