Juliette Binoche, Penélope Cruz, Liam Neeson and Olivia Wilde confirm their presence at Zinemaldia

Interpreters of the stature of Juliette BinochePenelope Cruz, Liam Neeson, Olivia Wilde and Diane Kruger will visit Donostia during the next Zinemaldia, as confirmed by the Festival this Friday, at the traditional press conference held to present the talent that will participate in the edition, and in which it has been announced that the actress Glenn Close will be the president of the jury of the Official Section. The director of the Zinemaldia, José Luis Rebordinos, and the director of Communication, Ruth Pérez de Anucita, have presented the 70th edition which, after two years marked by the pandemic, will once again have 100% capacity and a surprise film that It will be accompanied by a star, who has not yet been released, but who they say will give “a lot to talk about”.

In addition to the presence of the Donostia Awards Juliette Binoche and David Cronenberg, there are now top-level names from the seventh art that will come to Donostia with the intention of presenting their most recent works. This is the case of Penélope Cruz, who will arrive in Donostia with Juan Diego Botto to present in the margins, and Ricardo Darín, an Argentine performer who is a sure asset in each edition of the Festival. Another of the regulars will also return this year: the Donostia Hirokazu Koreeda Awardwho will present his latest film shot in Korea, broker. In fact, Asian cinema will once again have a strong presence at the festival with heavyweights like Wang Chao and Hong Sangsoo. In addition, he will step on the red carpet all a Nobel Prize for Literature, kazuo ishigurowho wrote the script for Living rooma remake of To liveAkira Kurosawa’s classic. For their part, directors Santiago Mitre, among others, will arrive from Latin America, presenting Argentina, 1985; Diego Lerman with Alternate; Laura Mora will exhibit The kings of the world and Manuel Abramovich will do the same with pornmelancholy. State cinema will be represented by filmmakers such as Rodrigo Sorogoyen and Isaki Lacuesta.