Julio César ‘Cata’ Domínguez celebrates a Pumas title on social media

The veteran defender of the Cruz Azul Celeste Machine, Julio César ‘Cata’ Domínguez, put aside his love for the colors of the cement workers, to celebrate through social networks a children’s title of the UNAM Pumas, his rival this coming Tuesday in the semifinal second leg of the Concacaf Champions League.

The machine youth squad spoke on his social networks and celebrated the championship that his son Julio César Domínguez Jr. won with the under 14 category of the university students. The youth division lifted the Mina Cup Dubai trophy, an event held in the United Arab Emirates

“Congratulations champions, we love you son,” the Machine defender shared through his Instagram account.

The ‘Cata’ wanted his son to follow in his footsteps, and carry out his training process in La Noria, however, it is said that his process was cut, a situation that led him to continue it in Pedregal.

Although he is still young and could at any time join the ranks of Cruz Azul, the reality is that the son of “Cata” calls himself “Puma de corazón”, despite the fact that his father is Cruz Azulino with red bones.