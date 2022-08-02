Julio César Chávez and the day he cheated a kidnapping, how much ransom would they ask for?

Crime does not respect anything or anyone and the clear example is Julio Cesar Chavezthe Mexican Grand Champion who almost fell victim to a kidnapping, which he finally mocked but was about to take away his freedom and a good few million pesos. Here we tell you how much they would ask for his ransom.

In an interview with Univisión, a retired police detective from San Diego, California, told hitherto unknown details about the plot to kidnap the considered best Mexican boxer of all time and kill him, due to an alleged dispute between Tijuana cartels.

They were gunmen from the Arellano Félix Cartel who had hatched a plan to kidnap Julio Cesar Chavez in Tijuana in 2017, cut off his head and send it to fellow Sinaloan drug trafficker Ismael El Mayo Zambada.

How much did they ask for ransom when Julio César Chávez cheated a kidnapping?

David Contreras and his partner in a private investigators agency, Óscar Armenta, were the ones who found out about the kidnappingsince they had contacts with informants from the three cartels that operate in Tijuana: Sinaloa, Arellano Félix and Jalisco Nueva Generación (CJNG).

It was a member of the Arellano Félix who told Armenta that he had heard in radio conversations between gunmen: “I only called to tell you that they are going to kidnap (kidnap) Julio Cesar Chavez” and that they had already designed an operation to intercept him along with his daughter during the fight with Omar Chávez, his youngest son, at the end of April 2017 in Rosarito.

A week later, another informant from the Jalisco Cartel called them: “When Julio César Chávez is arrested, they are going to charge 2 million dollars and once they are paid, they are going to cut off his head and send it to El Mayo Zambada.” head of the Sinaloa Cartel.

But retired San Diego police detectives alerted the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) to locate Chavez before the gunmen did. In 2017, FBI agents visited Julio Cesar Chavez in the State of Mexico to warn him that his life was in danger and they offered him protection.

Julio Cesar Chavez admitted that he had heard something about the kidnappingbut he did not think it was a credible threat: “Let me see what I can do,” said the former Mexican champion for his friendship with several of those drug traffickers.

Finally, investigations began in Mexico and the United States to locate and arrest 11 members of the Arellano Félix family in Playas de Tijuana, who in 2019 were sentenced to 70 years in prison not for conspiring in the kidnapping against JC, but for depriving a Tijuana merchant of his liberty.

