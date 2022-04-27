Julio César Chávez’s statement that marks his difference with Canelo Álvarez

Saúl Canelo Álvarez recently declared himself invincible a few days before stepping into the ring against the Russian Dmitry Bivol, for the title in the WBA Light Heavyweight division. The Mexican has been the target of criticism for his high self-esteem, and is compared to Julio Cesar Chavez, marked a notable difference, since the former champion born in Sonora has never said anything like that.

During his time as a fighter, Chavez went 90 fights without losing, which helped build his legend and be considered in this way by boxing fans.

What Canelo Álvarez said is pointed out as an act of arrogance, something that has also been nurtured by his coach and best friend, Eddy Reynoso, who has been in charge of reinforcing the idea of ​​​​the Guadalajara man who, for many connoisseurs, has no point of comparison with Julio César Chavez and his achievements.

No one can beat me at this moment, I feel in my best shape,” Canelo Álvarez said recently, and has previously been seconded by his trainer, Eddy Reynoso, in considering him the best fighter Mexico has given. The day he retires Saúl I have always said, if he continues along the same path of discipline, without a doubt he will be the best boxer that Mexico has given, no matter who weighs him, “he said.

Julio César Chávez’s statement that puts him above Canelo Álvarez

In an interview with the podcast Golpe de Poder, Julio César Chávez acknowledged that people have given him the nickname of being the best fighter of all time that Mexico has given, but he assured that he does not consider himself as such, that he respects the champions of before and now, ensuring that each one has its time and its moment of glory.

I have never said it, I have not considered myself the best of all time. I think that every Mexican, every champion in his time has been great, but it’s not up to me to say so, all of Mexico says so, all of the United States, everywhere in the world I go, they tell me that I’m the best Mexican of all time Chavez said in an interview.

However, he recognized that having reached 90 fights without losing could be the milestone that makes him the greatest in Mexico, and he knows that it is difficult for someone else to reach that unbeaten mark.