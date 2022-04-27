Sports

Julio César Chávez’s statement that marks his difference with Canelo Álvarez

Photo of James James11 mins ago
0 14 2 minutes read

Saúl Canelo Álvarez recently declared himself invincible a few days before stepping into the ring against the Russian Dmitry Bivol, for the title in the WBA Light Heavyweight division. The Mexican has been the target of criticism for his high self-esteem, and is compared to Julio Cesar Chavez, marked a notable difference, since the former champion born in Sonora has never said anything like that.

During his time as a fighter, Chavez went 90 fights without losing, which helped build his legend and be considered in this way by boxing fans.

Source link

Photo of James James11 mins ago
0 14 2 minutes read

Related Articles

The real reason why Paco Palencia appeared at a Chivas conference: Technician or manager?

23 mins ago

Canelo Álvarez made fun of the promoter who called him “chicken”

36 mins ago

The most “economical” car that Ronaldo Nazario has

48 mins ago

Óscar Valdez vs Shakur Stevenson: what time, when is it and where to watch live

59 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button