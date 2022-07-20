Julio César Rodríguez dislodges Francisco Vidal

Former Minister Francisco Vidal, in his role as a panelist on the CHV morning show, had an uncomfortable moment after a phrase that driver Julio César Rodríguez threw at him.

Julio César Rodríguez made ex-minister Francisco Vidal spend an uncomfortable momentwhen he made an ironic comment to him for his statements about the national contingency in the morning of CHV.

Michelle Bachelet’s former government spokesperson was talking about the fact that Ricardo Lagos was summoned to testify in favor of Pablo Longueira in the SQM case, trying to distance it from the well-known agreement after the MOP-Gate.

It happened in 2003 between the former president of the UDI and Ricardo Lagos, where consensus was reached to try to avoid acts of corruption, in order not to pursue the previous ones, on both sides of politics.

When the subject was getting rough and so much JC Rodríguez and Monserrat Álvarez were being more incisive with their queries, Francisco Vidal changed the subjectto greet his granddaughter who was having a birthday.

It was there that Julio César Rodríguez made the ironic comment. “So, let’s talk about this with the truth to leave a better country for the children. I got heavy, “he said, to the laughter of his partner.

“I refer to the great agreement where it was said that Longueira had saved democracy, and that as the former president came to his aid at a difficult time. That is why Mr. Lagos is summoned to speak well with Mr. Longueira”, he added.

With a visibly uncomfortable Vidal, the animator went on to say that “what strikes me is that, How did we come to this country when a manager of a company put a paragraph on it and it reached the minister’s email? This was also seen in the Fishing Law”.