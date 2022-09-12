Julio Herrera Velutini pays his $1 million bail in the case against Wanda Vázquez

The Venezuelan banker Julio Herrera Velutini lent today, Monday, the $1 million bail set by a federal magistrate, in relation to the corruption case against the former governor Wanda Vazquez Garced.

A lawyer for his defense had already taken the check and identification of the defendant to the Federal Court in San Juan on September 8, reported through the electronic file of the case.

However, the payment was not going to be registered until today Herrera Velutini reported to the Office of Pretrial Services in the federal Court of the Southern District of New York. There he had scheduled to meet today with the staff of the Probation Office and sign the necessary documents to pay the bond.

Herrera Velutini received authorization from the Federal Court in San Juan to remain in the New York area and immediate vicinity until the date of his trial, so that he can continue his business.

The magistrate would also allow him to travel to England, where he has his residence, in specific circumstances and with the approval of the Probation Office.

Similar conditions were established for co-defendant Mark Rossini, who has his residence in Spain and the court allowed him to stay in New York, where he has family and property.

However, it will allow you to travel to Spain at specific times, with the authorization of the Probation Office, when you need to receive treatment for a pre-existing medical condition.

The banker turned himself in to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in San Juan on August 31, when he pleaded “not guilty.”

At that time, the Federal Prosecutor’s Office requested that the bail be set at $2.5 million because he had a significant flow of resources to which he had access outside the jurisdiction of the United States.

For its part, the defense even mentioned that the bonds for Rossini and Vázquez Garced were $50,000, but requested that it be at least $500,000.

In the end, Judge Giselle López Soler set bail at $1 million to understand that it was enough.

A federal grand jury issued on August 3 last a seven-count indictment against Vázquez Garced, Herrera Velutini and Rossini. All three face 20 years in prison on charges that include conspiracy, bribery and fraud.

According to the Federal Grand Jury indictment, lThe three conspired so that Vázquez Garced received contributions to his campaign to the governorship on behalf of the banker, with the help of Rossini, in exchange for the then official taking George Joyner out of office. Office of the Commissioner of Financial Institutions (OCIF), in order to put an end to the audit that had detected suspicious transactions in Herrera Velutini’s bank accounts.

“Through intermediaries, Herrera Velutini and Rossini promised to finance Vázquez Garced’s 2020 gubernatorial election campaign, in exchange for Vázquez Garced firing the OCIF commissioner and appointing a new commissioner, who would be chosen by Herrera Velutini,” he stated. Muldrow last month.