Julio Herrera Velutini remains active on social networks despite the fact that there is a warrant for his arrest

While the days are added without surrendering to the authorities for the case against the former governor Wanda Vazquezthe Venezuelan-Italian banker Julio Herrera Velutini has not disappeared from the public eye.

Since the federal indictment for conspiracy, bribery and fraud, Herrera Velutini has continued to be active on his social networks, sharing information and financial advice on his website.

Federal Magistrate Camille Vélez Rivé issued an arrest warrant for Herrera Velutini on August 3.

However, his capture could not be processed because he is in Great Britain, where law and order agencies do not have jurisdiction to make arrests.

The federal prosecutor’s office was going to attempt a voluntary surrender, as happened with the co-defendant, Mark Rossini. Otherwise, he would have to start an extradition process.

Mark Rossini at the Federal Court in Hato Rey. (Xavier Araújo)

At the moment it is unknown in what state this process is, since the federal prosecutor Stephen Muldrow He announced that he would not divulge information about those conversations.

However, although it has not been delivered, it has not been completely hidden. His Twitter account shows constant activity since August 4, when agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) arrested Vázquez at his residence in Río Piedras.

His publications denote interest in news related to British politics and the resigning Conservative Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Brexit.

It is worth mentioning that, after learning of the accusation in Puerto Rico, British media have reviewed the controversy that arose from questions raised when it was publicly known that Herrera Velutini has donated more than $602,022 to the Conservative Party and Johnson’s campaign.

But, as might be expected, most of the information shared by the Venezuelan-Italian banker is related to the economy and finances.

Along these lines, one of the “posts” leads to the blog of his website, where he has continued to offer financial advice. One of the most recent was published on August 11, after the federal indictment against him.

“Investing in foreign markets can provide several benefits. These markets often offer excellent growth potential and also give your portfolio some diversification”advised Herrera Velutini.

“Factors that impact your domestic market do not necessarily have the same dramatic effect on international markets, and this may provide some protection for your investment,” he added.

And, then, he goes on to review different tools where investors can place their money inside and outside the United States.

In the publication, Herrera Velutini introduces himself as the founder of Bancocrédito, entity that recently accepted a voluntary liquidation while undergoing a forensic audit by the Office of the Commissioner of Financial Institutions (OCIF).

Precisely because of OCIF audits of Bancocrédito, federal authorities allege that Herrera Velutini paid contributions to Vázquez’s campaign for governorship in exchange for him removing George Joyner as commissioner of that government agency.