Julio Mayol, Professor of Medicine at the UCM

The medical director of the San Carlos Clinical Hospital, Julius Mayolhas been named professor of surgery in Physiopathology and Surgical Propaedeutics and Surgical Pathology of the Complutense University of Madrid (UCM). Since 2010, Mayol is also director of the Innovation Unit of the San Carlos Health Research Institute (IdSSC) and patron of the San Carlos Biomedical Research Foundation, where he also serves as vice president.

His academic training was carried out at the Faculty of Medicine of the Complutense Universityobtaining a doctorate from the same center in 1992, with a doctoral thesis on laparoscopic cholecystectomy. He performed the training of him as general and digestive surgeon at the Hospital Clínico San Carlos in Madrid, with a clinical rotation at the Beth Israel Hospital from Boston in 1994. After completing the residency, he joined as researcher at Harvard Medical School to the Department of Surgery at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and the Harvard Digestive Diseases Center.



Mayol’s professional career after his return to Madrid

Upon his return to Madrid, became part of the Surgery Service of the San Carlos Clinical Hospital, where he established two units (Surgical Oncology and Image-Guided Surgery) and a cell physiology laboratory. Simultaneously, he obtained a position as associate professor in the UCM Department of Surgery. During this time, he expanded his professional practice such as at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (1998), Minnesota Cancer Center (1999), Cincinnati Medical Center (2002), and Wayne State University Department of Surgery (2008). In addition, she made a Master’s degree in Health Services Management at the Faculty of Political and Social Sciences from UCM. In 2021, he was a visiting professor in the Department of Surgery at the University of Cincinnati School of Medicine. From 2012 to 2016 he co-directed the Madrid-MIT MVision Consortium. This is an alliance between the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, through its Health Sciences and Technology, and universities, research centers, hospitals and business schools in the Community of Madrid. Its mission is to turn our community into a global benchmark for biomedical innovation. He has directed and participated in national (FIS, Ministry of Health, Fundación Mutua Madrileña) and international projects (Seventh Framework Program, Madrid-MIT MVision, H2020, IMI) worth more than 30 million euros. In addition, his research group at the IdISSC participates in projects of the H2020, EIT Health and the Community of Madrid. Among professional responsibilities, he was part of the International Relations Committee and of Giving Back Committee of the Society for Surgery of the Alimentary Tract from United States. He entered the Royal National Academy of Medicine as a corresponding academician in 2011, after winning the Academy Award, and at the end of 2017 he was the institution’s Network Director.



Julio Mayol’s experience as scientific editor