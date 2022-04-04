Julio Rodríguez will start 2022 in MLB
PEORIA, Ariz. — Julio Rodriguez, the Seattle Mariners’ top prospect, has earned a spot on the opening day roster, manager Scott Servais announced Monday.
“The time has come for Julio Rodriguez to play in the majors,” Servais said.
After an exceptional performance in spring training, the decision to promote the 21-year-old Dominican was an easy one for the Mariners, at the same time moved by their fans’ desire for Rodríguez to make his debut. Seattle will open the season Thursday at Minnesota.
“Like I’ve been saying in every interview like this, it’s a dream come true now,” Rodriguez said. “As you guys realize, your life’s work is for this moment, it’s an amazing thing.”
Entering Monday’s preseason game, Rodriguez was hitting .419 with three home runs, eight RBIs and a 1.310 OPS. He also showed that he can get the job done in center field, allowing Seattle lineup flexibility by rotating Rodriguez, Jarred Kelenic, Mitch Haniger and Jesse Winker.
“He has tremendous ceiling (and) potential because of his outfield ability. I think what excites everyone is his joy and passion for playing baseball,” Servais said. “He loves baseball, he really does. He loves being a part of what we’re doing. And it looks like he’s going to be a big part of it going forward.”
Rodríguez has been mentioned among the 10 best prospects in baseball by various specialized publications. While his potential has been obvious for some time, he broke through last season in the minors. He batted .347 with 13 home runs and 47 RBIs over two levels. He also stood out with the Dominican Republic team that won the bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics.