Julio Urías facing a great challenge in the Dodgers
LOS ANGELES — As Mexican left-hander Julio Urias waits to find out if the Los Angeles Dodgers will name him the No. 2 starter this season, a greater honor awaits him in the long run.
Urias is on track to become the Dodgers’ leading left-handed starter at some point.
Clayton Kershaw, who signed a one-year deal with Los Angeles as soon as the lockout ended, retains the position of honor. He is one of the best there has ever been in baseball. But he will eventually have to lead his successor.
During Urías’ last performance before Friday, when the Dodgers open their season in Colorado, the Mexican didn’t exactly look like the heir the club hopes for.
He allowed five runs and six hits, with three walks in just over two innings (61 pitches). The Dodgers fell 10-4 in the Freeway Series to the Los Angeles Angels.
“The most important thing is that I felt good and healthy,” Urias said. “Obviously, the results were not seen, but I felt good and that is the goal, to prepare for the beginning (of the season) in Colorado”
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts declined to say Monday whether Urias will be his second starter Saturday at Colorado. Right-hander Walker Buehler has already been selected to start the first day of the season in Denver on Friday.
“I think we’re set as far as the five that are going to start (the first) five games, I don’t know in what order,” Roberts said.
It is not an alien situation for Urías in recent years. He was one of the heroes on the way to the Dodgers winning the 2020 World Series championship and last year he tried in vain to meet short byes in the NL Championship Series.
Urías squandered the advantage as a reliever in Game 2 of that series against the Atlanta Braves and was thrashed as a starter in the loss in Game 4. Both departures occurred on two days’ rest and the team was eliminated.
The Mexican remains one of the Dodgers’ most popular pitchers and received one of the biggest ovations in Monday’s game, along with Freddie Freeman, who recently arrived in free agency. In Game 4 of the NLCS, Freeman homered off Urías, one of three he allowed that day.
But he has already turned the page and finished his preseason preparation. Urías is ready to follow up on his 20-win 2021 campaign.
He hadn’t won more than five games in any of his previous five seasons and last season was the first time a Dodgers pitcher had 20 wins since Kershaw in 2014.
“Obviously winning 20 games is very complicated, but those are the goals that we will set for ourselves,” Urías said. “But first of all I want to be healthy.”