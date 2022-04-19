Julio Urías remembers how Freddie Freeman made him suffer in Atlanta

Julius Uriah He made his debut with the right foot at Dodger Stadium and despite leaving without a decision by pitching only five innings, he only allowed one hit in his work and the Dodgers won 5-2 against the Cincinnati Reds from the hand of Trea Turner, Chris Taylor and Freddie Freeman.

If someone made the Mexican suffer last year, it was precisely the first baseman who was champion with the Atlanta Braveswho in the Major League National League Championship Series, hit a home run to the pitcher born in Los Mochis, and who spoke exclusively to AS USA, acknowledging Freeman’s talent.

“He is a player with tremendous talent. Blessed that he is here. Because last year with Atlanta he did treat me very badly. He hit me three home runs. He is a great talent, everyone here is a star and the truth is that I feel blessed to be on this team” he joked with our Los Angeles correspondent, Rodrigo Serrano.

Although for many Urías is already a star in the Major Leagues, the 25-year-old keeps his feet on the ground and assured that “Let’s go for it. We are working hard. If each one in the team contributes their grain of sand, we will be victorious”.

No pressure for comparisons with Fernando Valenzuela

After a dream season that he had in 2021 and that he hopes to repeat in 2022 despite the fact that in his first two starts he has not obtained the victory, Urías has begun to be compared to a Mexican pitching legend, Fernando ‘Toro’ Valenzuela, who also played for the Dodgers.

When asked about handling that pressure, Julio acknowledges that this has already been set aside and that he is simply writing his own story.

“It’s not pressure. They are things that happen. There is only one Fernando and he will always continue to be one and there will never be another like him. What he did was incredible and that’s why we’re here. It opened the doors for us and that is what we want to do, make our own career, a beautiful career with more championships, God first, and open the doors to other Mexicans who we know can be at this level,” he added.