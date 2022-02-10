Julio Velasco is 70 years old: the Volleyball World Cup, “the eyes of the tiger”, TV, communism, Dalla and De Gregori

Julio Velasco turned 70, one of the great names in Italian sport for what he was able to do in the world of “his” volleyball, transforming first of all the men’s national team and giving it a winning imprint despite the fact that he and his successors missed it. Olympic gold. Today Julio – or Giulio since he has also become an Italian citizen – no longer trains, but remains active as Federvolley has assigned him the role of technical director of the men’s youth sector. In 2019, after the semifinal lost at the helm of Modena against Perugia, he had announced his farewell to the bench after 44 years. It was actually a “step to the side” for the one who invented the “tiger eyes” slogan to motivate. Luckily it went like this: it would have been a shame to completely lose a person of great charisma, multiform ingenuity and excellent dialectic. A character who is jokingly nicknamed “Vate” (like his basketball colleague Valerio Bianchini) and continues to please even today, even and especially on television when he is called as a commentator / columnist: last summer at the Tokyo Games his interventions are always states full of personality and often provocative as well. As in his style of him.