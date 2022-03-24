Julión Álvarez and Alfredo Olivas get affectionate in Palenque | Facebook

The song says “a night of drinks, a crazy night”, a phrase that well represented what was lived between the singers Julian Alvarez and Alfredo Olivaswho, in the warmth of the drinks, the band music and the applause of their audience, showed the mutual affection they have for each other by sharing drinks, with hugs and even a little dance between compadres.

Both Julión Álvarez and Alfredo Olivas lived intensely one night in palenque, which led them to become the protagonists of that evening, since the videos taken and uploaded to social networks of said show became viral, since they really forgot who were working and better gave themselves to their fans who sang their songs and applauded their demonstrations of affection.

The Nayarit National Fair was the event that received the singers, where they offered a concert and in which they happily interacted with those present, while they shared some drinks that put them in a very uninhibited attitude. It didn’t take long for Alfredo Olivas to give his friend Julión Álvarez a “little kiss”.

Julión Álvarez and Alfredo Olivas get affectionate in palenque. Photo: TikTok.



“A dance between compadres” and “Now a bechito” were the ways in which a Tik Tok user described what she recorded in the video that she uploaded from the concert to this social network. And it is that after several songs, hugs and games between the singers, at one point in the recording it is observed how Alfredo Olivas approaches Julión Álvarez, takes him by the waist and brings his lips to the singer’s ear to whisper a few words. , which gives the impression of a kiss on the cheek, while Julión also takes him by the waist.

Also in the video you can see how someone in the audience throws something to the center of the stage and it falls on him. Julian Alvarez, without the event happening to majors. What followed was seeing Julión raise a bottle and then let the stream fall into his mouth, doing the same with his friend Alfredo Olivas, both drinking and singing on stage.

In the palenque, there were also some members of the MS Band, of which Julión was a part a few years ago, and with whom he threw a pigeon and sang “Yesterday I saw her on the street.” One of the vocalists of the female band, Horóscopos de Durango also sang with them.