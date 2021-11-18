Julius Jones, death penalty commuted within hours of execution. From Kim Kardashian to the NBA, the joy of VIPs

Julius Jones will not be killed with thelethal injection. Within hours of the execution, the governor ofOklahoma Kevin Stitt has commuted his sentence: he will spend the rest of his days behind bars without the possibility of parole. The decision was greeted with a shout of joy from dozens of protesters gathered in front of the governor’s office, the only one capable of changing the fate of the condemned.

“After a careful review of the material presented by both sides, I have decided to commute Julius Jones’ sentence to life imprisonment with no parole,” Stitt announced, thus accepting the recommendations of the Pardon and Parole Board which in on two occasions, in September and in recent weeks, he had expressed his favor for a commutation of the sentence. Jones’s case has attracted national interest, with many celebrities – including Kim Kardashian and several NBA players – pushing for Jones to be spared the death penalty.

Shortly before Stitt’s pronouncement, the 41-year-old African American’s lawyers had filed an emergency motion to block the execution also in consideration of the “overwhelming evidence” of the suffering caused by the cocktail of lethal injection drugs. Last month in Oklahoma the execution of John Marion Grant came under indictment, with the inmate convulsing after the injection and vomiting repeatedly in excruciating pain before dying. Jones was sentenced to death for the 1999 murder of Paul Howell, whose car was near his parents’ home when he was shot and killed. Jones, who was then 19, has always pleaded innocent.

“I didn’t kill Howell. I did not participate in his murder in any way. The first time I saw him was when they announced his death on television, ”Jones wrote to the Pardon and Parole Board last April. Howell’s family, whose sister and two daughters allegedly witnessed the murder, have always rejected Jones’s plea of ​​innocence and opposed efforts to get him pardoned. “We continue to be victims of Julius Jones and his cunts,” Howell’s relatives have said in recent months. Jones’s supporters believe the African American was not adequately defended when he was tried, ignoring, for example, the fact that his family had claimed that the boy was at the table with them for dinner at the time of the murder. Furthermore – it is their heaviest charge – the prosecution against Jones has been marred by racism. In fact, African Americans are the largest group on death row in Oklahoma and the United States, and data show that those accused of murder have a better chance of being killed by the executioner if the murder involved a white person.