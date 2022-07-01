July 1, 2022
Today, July 1, 2022, all the premieres of the week arrive, and it shows that the little ones are already on vacation, so movies arrive to enjoy with them in theaters, as is the case with Minions: The Origin of Gruthe new installment of the successful franchise of IlluminationEntertainment (Sings, Pets) that brings the lovable and iconic Minions back to the big screen, revealing Gru’s story and how he became a villain.
Then we leave you with the list of the movie premieres of the week that arrive in theaters today, July 1, 2022:
dog tooth
Original Title: Dog’s Tooth
Year: 2021
Duration: 75 min.
Country Spain
Direction: Jose Luis Estañ
Screenplay: José Luis Estañ, Miguel Ángel Puro, Iván Émery
Music: Luismi Glez Bedmar
Photography: Ivan Emery
Cast: Miguel Ángel Puro, Allende García, Pablo Tercero, Mar Balaguer, Resu Morales, Vicente Rodado, Roque Arronis, Sergio López, José Fernández, Manuel Menárguez, Oti Manzano, Patricia Giménez, Dolores Calatayud
Genre: Drama, Thriller, Action
Darío Manzano, the young protagonist, is aware that his friends have stolen material from the drug lords they work for. This will be the beginning of a spiral of fateful situations that will make him fight against time for his survival and that of his family. First feature film by José Luis Estañ, which portrays the gloomy and miserable environments that revolve around the sale of cocaine in a film full of tension.
Singing on the rooftops
Original title: Singing on the rooftops
Year: 2022
Duration: 72 min.
Country Spain
Direction: Enric Ribes
Screenplay: Enric Ribes, Xènia Puiggrós, Isa Campo
Photography: Anna Franquesa Solano
Cast: Documentary, Gilda Love, Chloe Romero
Genre: Documentary, Transsexuality / Transgender
The documentary film Singing on the rooftops tells the story of the drag queen Gilda Love, in the heart of Barcelona’s Raval. At 95 years old, the protagonist tries to continue at the foot of the stage and maintain her jovial spirit. Every night she continues to go up to the roof to feel like the star she has always been and give the best of her shows. Through the eyes of Gilda and her story, director Enric Ribes tries to portray the atmosphere and liberating spirit that was experienced in the 70s and 80s in the well-known Barcelona Chinatown of the time.
Bergmann’s Island
Original Title: Bergman Island
Year: 2021
Duration: 112 min.
Country France
Direction: Mia Hansen-Løve
Screenplay: Mia Hansen-Løve
Music: Raphael Hamburger
Cinematography: Denis Lenoir
Cast: Vicky Krieps, Tim Roth, Mia Wasikowska, Anders Danielsen Lie, Joel Spira, Oscar Reis, Jonas Larsson Grönström, Clara Strauch, Wouter Hendrickx, Gabe Klinger, Teodor Abreu, Felix Berg, Grace Delrue, Matthew Lessner, Kerstin Brunnberg, Jordi Coast
Genre: Drama, Film Within Film
An American married couple, both film directors are working on their new stories. To find inspiration and write some good scripts, they travel to Faro Island, the island where the famous Swedish filmmaker lived. A summer in which his fictional stories intertwine with his reality against the backdrop of the wild landscape of the Island.
Mom not in Networks
Original title: Mama no enRedes
Year: 2022
Country Spain
Direction: Daniela Fejerman
Screenplay: Daniela Fejerman
Photography: Juan Carlos Gomez
Cast: Malena Alterio, Eva Ugarte, Antonio Pagudo, Sofía Oria, Óscar Ortuño, Juan Grandinetti, Ben Temple, Antonio Garrido, María Castro
Genre: Comedy, Social Networks, Family
Clara, mother of two teenagers, is a woman open to new experiences who decides to create a profile on TILINK, a dating app. What goes through the mind of a twentysomething when he comes across his own mother’s profile on Tilink, the trendy dating app? Yes, her mother is still young. Yes, she is divorced from her father and has the right to rebuild her life, but…doesn’t she know what Tilink is? There are only horny people there who are going to use her and then dump her, sex snipers… like himself. Dani and her sister Milena will embark on the delirious adventure of boycotting her mother’s flirts, and they will go to hell when the woman starts a more serious relationship with an Argentine yoghurt, convinced that he is only going to make her suffer. . Only the strategies of the brothers will have the opposite effect to the desired one, there will be more and more men in her mother’s life and nothing will turn out as they expect.
My best friend
Original Title: Okul Tirasi
Year: 2021
Duration: 85 min.
Country: Turkey
Directed by: Ferit Karahan
Screenplay: Gülistan Acet, Ferit Karahan
Photography: Turksoy Gölebeyi
Cast: Samet Yildiz, Ekin Koç, Mahir Ipek, Melih Selcuk, Cansu Firinci, Nurullah Alaca, Münir Can Cindoruk, Dilan Parlak, Ertan Gul, Umit Bayram, Mustafa Halli, Tekin Bulut, Nedim Salman, Mert Hazir, Siddik Salaz
Genre: Drama, Friendship, Childhood, Illness
The students who study at the history boarding school are crushed by the pressure and discipline imposed at the center. One day, one of the students falls ill and his friend Yusuf, who cannot remain indifferent, decides to take him to the doctor. However, he encounters a series of obstacles: to get him transferred, the boy has to fight with the bureaucracy of the school, the insensitive attitude of the administration, the difficult geographical conditions of the place where they live and many other problems.
Minions: The Origin of Gru
Original title: Minions: The Rise of Gru
Year: 2022
Duration: 90 min.
Country: United States
Direction: Kyle Balda, Brad Ableson, Jonathan del Val
Screenplay: Matthew Fogel. Story: Matthew Fogel, Brian Lynch. Character: Five Paul
Music: Heitor Pereira
Photography: Animation
Genre: Animation, Comedy, Adventure, Sequel, 3-D, Family-friendly
It’s the 70’s, and young Gru grows up in a suburb of the city, his dream is to be a villain and for that he idolizes the group of supervillains known as The Wild Six. To join them, Gru devises an evil enough plan with the help of his loyal followers, the Minions, always ready to wreak havoc. Together with Kevin, Stuart, Bob and Otto, a new minion with braces and a desperate need to please others, they will unleash his potential to build his first lair, experiment with his first weapons and carry out his first missions. When The Wild Six decide to expel their leader, the legendary fighter Wild Knuckles, Gru decides to attend the interview to enter as a new member. Of course, nothing will end up going well in the interview and it will lead to an adventure in which Gru will discover that even the most evil need the help of his friends.
my dearest children
Original title: Mes très chers enfants
Year: 2021
Duration: 95 min.
Country France
Directed by: Alexandra Leclère
Screenplay: Alexandra Leclère. Dialogues: Alexandra Leclère
Photography: Jean-Marc Fabre
Cast: Josiane Balasko, Didier Bourdon, Marilou Berry, Cédric Ben Abdallah, Laurent Stocker, Esteban, Joséphine de Meaux, Lise Lamétrie
Genre: Comedy, Family, Christmas
Chantal and Christian live a quiet retirement. But since their children Sandrine and Stéphane became independent, not much is known about them. and the opportunities to meet all together are increasingly scarce. When the children announce that they will not be coming to celebrate Christmas, Chantal and Christian explode. For this reason they hatch a plan: they decide to make them believe that they have won the lottery, in a desperate attempt to win them back. However, this lie could cost them dearly.
space pajamas
Original Title: Space Pajamas
Year: 2022
Country Spain
Direction: Clara Martínez-Lázaro
Screenplay: Clara Martínez-Lázaro
Music: Juan Carlos Neck
Photography: Samuel Red
Cast: Mariona Terés, David Pareja, Nacho López, Isa Montalbán, Borja Sumozas, Virginia Riezu, Roberto da Silva
Comedy genre
Darío does not take his romance with Marta too seriously, until one night -for no apparent reason- they find themselves living other lives in which their relationship is at risk of breaking down. Will they be able to promise each other eternal love while fleeing from new people in their lives? lives? As far as they go, in space there are also applications to flirt.
Sinjar
Original title Sinjar
Year: 2022
Duration: 127 min.
Country Spain
Directed by: Anna Bofarull
Screenplay: Anna Bofarull
Music: Gerard Pastor
Photography: Lara Vilanova
Cast: Nora Navas, Halima Ilter, Iman Ido Koro, Guim Puig, Mouafaq Rushdie, Luisa Gavasa, Franz Harram, Àlex Casanovas, Hennan Bereket, Samia Naif, Mercè Rovira
Genre: Drama
Carlota desperately begins the search for her son Marc, who has run away from home without leaving a trace. Thousands of kilometers away, in Sinjar (a region located on the border between Iraq and Syria, which lives under the threat of war) lives Hadia, a young woman forced to live as a slave with three of her children in the service of a family . On the other hand we have another woman, Arjin, who manages to escape from captivity and, in her attempt to return home, she ends up joining the Kurdish militias. This is the story of three women separated from their loved ones.