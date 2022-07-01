Today, July 1, 2022, all the premieres of the week arrive, and it shows that the little ones are already on vacation, so movies arrive to enjoy with them in theaters, as is the case with Minions: The Origin of Gruthe new installment of the successful franchise of IlluminationEntertainment (Sings, Pets) that brings the lovable and iconic Minions back to the big screen, revealing Gru’s story and how he became a villain.

Then we leave you with the list of the movie premieres of the week that arrive in theaters today, July 1, 2022:

dog tooth

Original Title: Dog’s Tooth

Year: 2021

Duration: 75 min.

Country Spain

Direction: Jose Luis Estañ

Screenplay: José Luis Estañ, Miguel Ángel Puro, Iván Émery

Music: Luismi Glez Bedmar

Photography: Ivan Emery

Cast: Miguel Ángel Puro, Allende García, Pablo Tercero, Mar Balaguer, Resu Morales, Vicente Rodado, Roque Arronis, Sergio López, José Fernández, Manuel Menárguez, Oti Manzano, Patricia Giménez, Dolores Calatayud

Genre: Drama, Thriller, Action

Darío Manzano, the young protagonist, is aware that his friends have stolen material from the drug lords they work for. This will be the beginning of a spiral of fateful situations that will make him fight against time for his survival and that of his family. First feature film by José Luis Estañ, which portrays the gloomy and miserable environments that revolve around the sale of cocaine in a film full of tension.

Singing on the rooftops

Original title: Singing on the rooftops

Year: 2022

Duration: 72 min.

Country Spain

Direction: Enric Ribes

Screenplay: Enric Ribes, Xènia Puiggrós, Isa Campo

Photography: Anna Franquesa Solano

Cast: Documentary, Gilda Love, Chloe Romero

Genre: Documentary, Transsexuality / Transgender

The documentary film Singing on the rooftops tells the story of the drag queen Gilda Love, in the heart of Barcelona’s Raval. At 95 years old, the protagonist tries to continue at the foot of the stage and maintain her jovial spirit. Every night she continues to go up to the roof to feel like the star she has always been and give the best of her shows. Through the eyes of Gilda and her story, director Enric Ribes tries to portray the atmosphere and liberating spirit that was experienced in the 70s and 80s in the well-known Barcelona Chinatown of the time.

Bergmann’s Island

Original Title: Bergman Island

Year: 2021

Duration: 112 min.

Country France

Direction: Mia Hansen-Løve

Screenplay: Mia Hansen-Løve

Music: Raphael Hamburger

Cinematography: Denis Lenoir

Cast: Vicky Krieps, Tim Roth, Mia Wasikowska, Anders Danielsen Lie, Joel Spira, Oscar Reis, Jonas Larsson Grönström, Clara Strauch, Wouter Hendrickx, Gabe Klinger, Teodor Abreu, Felix Berg, Grace Delrue, Matthew Lessner, Kerstin Brunnberg, Jordi Coast

Genre: Drama, Film Within Film

An American married couple, both film directors are working on their new stories. To find inspiration and write some good scripts, they travel to Faro Island, the island where the famous Swedish filmmaker lived. A summer in which his fictional stories intertwine with his reality against the backdrop of the wild landscape of the Island.

Mom not in Networks

Original title: Mama no enRedes

Year: 2022

Country Spain

Direction: Daniela Fejerman

Screenplay: Daniela Fejerman

Photography: Juan Carlos Gomez

Cast: Malena Alterio, Eva Ugarte, Antonio Pagudo, Sofía Oria, Óscar Ortuño, Juan Grandinetti, Ben Temple, Antonio Garrido, María Castro

Genre: Comedy, Social Networks, Family

Clara, mother of two teenagers, is a woman open to new experiences who decides to create a profile on TILINK, a dating app. What goes through the mind of a twentysomething when he comes across his own mother’s profile on Tilink, the trendy dating app? Yes, her mother is still young. Yes, she is divorced from her father and has the right to rebuild her life, but…doesn’t she know what Tilink is? There are only horny people there who are going to use her and then dump her, sex snipers… like himself. Dani and her sister Milena will embark on the delirious adventure of boycotting her mother’s flirts, and they will go to hell when the woman starts a more serious relationship with an Argentine yoghurt, convinced that he is only going to make her suffer. . Only the strategies of the brothers will have the opposite effect to the desired one, there will be more and more men in her mother’s life and nothing will turn out as they expect.

My best friend

Original Title: Okul Tirasi

Year: 2021

Duration: 85 min.

Country: Turkey

Directed by: Ferit Karahan

Screenplay: Gülistan Acet, Ferit Karahan

Photography: Turksoy Gölebeyi

Cast: Samet Yildiz, Ekin Koç, Mahir Ipek, Melih Selcuk, Cansu Firinci, Nurullah Alaca, Münir Can Cindoruk, Dilan Parlak, Ertan Gul, Umit Bayram, Mustafa Halli, Tekin Bulut, Nedim Salman, Mert Hazir, Siddik Salaz

Genre: Drama, Friendship, Childhood, Illness

The students who study at the history boarding school are crushed by the pressure and discipline imposed at the center. One day, one of the students falls ill and his friend Yusuf, who cannot remain indifferent, decides to take him to the doctor. However, he encounters a series of obstacles: to get him transferred, the boy has to fight with the bureaucracy of the school, the insensitive attitude of the administration, the difficult geographical conditions of the place where they live and many other problems.

Minions: The Origin of Gru

Original title: Minions: The Rise of Gru

Year: 2022

Duration: 90 min.

Country: United States

Direction: Kyle Balda, Brad Ableson, Jonathan del Val

Screenplay: Matthew Fogel. Story: Matthew Fogel, Brian Lynch. Character: Five Paul

Music: Heitor Pereira

Photography: Animation

Genre: Animation, Comedy, Adventure, Sequel, 3-D, Family-friendly

It’s the 70’s, and young Gru grows up in a suburb of the city, his dream is to be a villain and for that he idolizes the group of supervillains known as The Wild Six. To join them, Gru devises an evil enough plan with the help of his loyal followers, the Minions, always ready to wreak havoc. Together with Kevin, Stuart, Bob and Otto, a new minion with braces and a desperate need to please others, they will unleash his potential to build his first lair, experiment with his first weapons and carry out his first missions. When The Wild Six decide to expel their leader, the legendary fighter Wild Knuckles, Gru decides to attend the interview to enter as a new member. Of course, nothing will end up going well in the interview and it will lead to an adventure in which Gru will discover that even the most evil need the help of his friends.

my dearest children

Original title: Mes très chers enfants

Year: 2021

Duration: 95 min.

Country France

Directed by: Alexandra Leclère

Screenplay: Alexandra Leclère. Dialogues: Alexandra Leclère

Photography: Jean-Marc Fabre

Cast: Josiane Balasko, Didier Bourdon, Marilou Berry, Cédric Ben Abdallah, Laurent Stocker, Esteban, Joséphine de Meaux, Lise Lamétrie

Genre: Comedy, Family, Christmas

Chantal and Christian live a quiet retirement. But since their children Sandrine and Stéphane became independent, not much is known about them. and the opportunities to meet all together are increasingly scarce. When the children announce that they will not be coming to celebrate Christmas, Chantal and Christian explode. For this reason they hatch a plan: they decide to make them believe that they have won the lottery, in a desperate attempt to win them back. However, this lie could cost them dearly.

space pajamas

Original Title: Space Pajamas

Year: 2022

Country Spain

Direction: Clara Martínez-Lázaro

Screenplay: Clara Martínez-Lázaro

Music: Juan Carlos Neck

Photography: Samuel Red

Cast: Mariona Terés, David Pareja, Nacho López, Isa Montalbán, Borja Sumozas, Virginia Riezu, Roberto da Silva

Comedy genre

Darío does not take his romance with Marta too seriously, until one night -for no apparent reason- they find themselves living other lives in which their relationship is at risk of breaking down. Will they be able to promise each other eternal love while fleeing from new people in their lives? lives? As far as they go, in space there are also applications to flirt.

Sinjar

Original title Sinjar

Year: 2022

Duration: 127 min.

Country Spain

Directed by: Anna Bofarull

Screenplay: Anna Bofarull

Music: Gerard Pastor

Photography: Lara Vilanova

Cast: Nora Navas, Halima Ilter, Iman Ido Koro, Guim Puig, Mouafaq Rushdie, Luisa Gavasa, Franz Harram, Àlex Casanovas, Hennan Bereket, Samia Naif, Mercè Rovira

Genre: Drama

Carlota desperately begins the search for her son Marc, who has run away from home without leaving a trace. Thousands of kilometers away, in Sinjar (a region located on the border between Iraq and Syria, which lives under the threat of war) lives Hadia, a young woman forced to live as a slave with three of her children in the service of a family . On the other hand we have another woman, Arjin, who manages to escape from captivity and, in her attempt to return home, she ends up joining the Kurdish militias. This is the story of three women separated from their loved ones.