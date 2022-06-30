July 2022 premieres on Netflix, Claro Video and Amazon Prime Video

Netflix, Claro Video and Amazon Prime Video bring the best releases of July 2022 / Photo: Pixabay

June 2022 It will be a great month for the main streaming platforms like Netflix, Clear Video Y Amazon Prime Video. don’t miss them premieres of the best series and movies full of adventures, suspense, action and fun for all ages.

July 2022 premieres on Netflix

sets

Stranger Things 4: Volume 2 – July 1

The fourth season of Stranger Things has not come to an end and the young heroes are about to meet their destiny when they face the monster Vecna. After a successful volume 1, the Duffer brothers are nearing the end of Netflix’s flagship series, although the fifth season is still to come. Enjoy it in the releases july 2022!

Control Z: Season 3 – July 6

Control Z is one of the most successful series today and with the leading role of Valeria Becerril, comes the third season of this story about teenagers releases july 2022.

Resident Evil – July 14

The famous videogame saga already has a complete saga of movies; however, now Netflix has developed its own series, which has a bloody tone. Resident Evil will not tell the classic story of games and tapes, but will take a twist around a family on the run in a post-apocalyptic world.

Rebel: Season 2 – July 27

Those who lived their adolescence in the 2000s remember the Rebelde series, played by Dulce María, Alfonso Herrera and Anahí; however, today’s young viewers can live their own generation and this series has already reached the second season. Don’t miss out on the releases july 2022!

Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Warrior – July 14

For the smallest of the home it arrives between the releases july 2022 Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Warrior, a new series based on the Dreamworks films that will serve as a continuation of the story of Po, the panda who inadvertently became China’s greatest kung fu warrior.

Movies, documentaries and specials

The Theory of Everything – July 1

the theory of everythingstarring Eddie Redmayne and Felicity Jones, was one of the Oscar favorites in 2014, earning its leading man the Best Performance Award for portraying scientist Stephen Hawkin even after ending up in a wheelchair.

Persuasion – July 15

Between the releases july 2022, comes Persuasion, an adaptation of Jane Auster’s novel starring Dakota Johnson. Anne Elliot, a woman struggling against the limitations of her arrogant family whose wealth is rapidly disappearing, finds herself getting a second chance at love when Frederick Wentworth, the man Anne fell in love with many years ago, comes to life. her.

The Gray Man – July 22

Ryan Gosling, Ana de Armas and Chris Evans they star in The Gray Man, the story of a CIA agent who is dragged out of a federal prison by his supervisor. The agent was once a highly skilled death merchant. But now he’s the target, chased around the world by an old colleague who will stop at nothing to take him down, while an agent has his back.

Mirreyes vs. Godinez – July 13

Mexican cinema could not be left out among the releases july 2022 and one of the most notorious national comedy films of recent years arrives: Mirreyes vs Godínez, telling a funny story in which two of the most striking social groups on social networks face each other.

Other Netflix releases in July 2022

Claro Video premieres for July 2022

Doubtful reputation – July 1

Luis Arturo López Alcalá dies unexpectedly. Julia is the one in charge of taking the case and her lover. In her investigation, accompanied by the spirit of Luis, Julia will discover that there are more secrets than she thought and that the murderer is in the family. Don’t miss this Mexican series full of melodrama and intrigue in the premieres of July 2022.

All Star Shore – July 1

If you are a fan of reality shows, All Star Shore is for you. Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, this new show features the stars of Jersey Shore, Love is Blind, Bachelor in Paradise, Geordie Shore, Love Island, Acapulco Shore and River Shore.

New League of Legends recruit Organizm joins his favorite team Fugitive, led by legacy player Creamcheese. The two collide during Organizm’s first pro game, establishing a new rivalry within one of eSports’ most storied and up-and-coming teams. Enjoy it in the premieres of july 2022!

Being Pampita: Season 2 – July 1

Being Pampita 2 arrives at Clear Video. Ana has already arrived and the family adjusts to this new life. Everyone is crazy about the new member and they have an exciting end-of-year party. We know the house that the family rented to spend the summer. In addition, Pampita and Robert bring toys as gifts for the children of Fuerte Apache, generating a stir in the neighborhood.

The First of Us – July 1

The group of friends “the usual suspects” meets for dinner. The talks will go between the news of Jime’s marriage, Vale’s new attempt at motherhood and the decision of Santiago’s teenage daughter who wants to move in with him. Nacho is not yet ready to tell his story and Nico is a bon vivant. He lives this spontaneous story in the releases july 2022.

Films

Jurassic World: Domain – July 21 (Buy and Rent)

Jurassic World: Dominion was not only the closing of the Jurassic trilogy played by Chris Pratt, but it was also the end of the universe around Jurassic Park. This installment features the participation of the original cast made up of Sam Neil, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum. Do not miss the opportunity to see her at the premieres of july 2022.

Downton Abbey: A New Era – July 28 (Buy and Rent)

Violet, the Dowager Countess of Grantham, has inherited a villa in the south of France from an old friend. Meanwhile, a filmmaker gets Mary’s permission to shoot a movie in downton abbey. Robert thinks that having actors and actresses walking around, wearing makeup, is a terrible idea.

To miss out on Mary’s “scary movie,” as Robert calls it, some family members travel to the south of France to solve the mystery of why Violet’s friend left her a villa. Sequel to the film adaptation of the popular series. An adaptation of the novels Julian Fellowes directed by Simon Curtis.

And how is he? – July 14 (Buy and rent)

A Mexican film could not be missing in the releases july 2022, and after passing through theaters, comes ¿And how is he?, a Mexican romantic comedy starring Zuria Vega, Omar Chaparro and Mauricio Ochmann. This tape is an adaptation of the Korean movie Driving with My Wife’s Lover.

The announcement of a new musical about Matildagenerated divided opinions among social network users, who were quick to compare the new trailer with the 1996 version directed by Danny DeVito, a classic that comes as part of the premieres July 2022.

Hotel Transylvania 3 – July 1

The saga of the monsters led by Dracula is one of the most successful animated sagas of recent years and reached at least until the fourth film, the third being one of the most remembered for being a vacation yacht in which the vampire falls in love of a human despite the traumas of her past. Look Hotel Transylvania 3 at no additional cost.

Other releases of Claro Video for July 2022

Amazon Prime Video releases for July 2022

Although the third season of the popular series TheBoys started during June releases july 2022 bring with them the outcome of this stage. The fans of the show have been pleased with what has been seen so far and the latest chapters promise not to disappoint.

This is Us – July 20

The Pearson family story begins in 1979, when Jack and Rebecca’s triplets enter the family in an unexpected way. An emotional saga about love, life and defeat that unfolds over several generations. Don’t miss the definitive ending of this is us.

Paper Girls – July 29

Papergirls is a science fiction drama broadcast television series based on the comic book series of the same name written by Brian K. Vaughan and illustrated by Cliff Chiang. One of the premieres riskiest of july 2022 for streaming platforms.

Other Amazon premieres for July 2022

