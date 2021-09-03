July 29th online event for Italian fans

Mondadori Store will arrange a exclusive online event for the Italian fans of the American superstar Billie Eilish, Thursday 29 July at 6.30 pm (Italian time). It will be the only opportunity to meet the singer in view of the release of her new album, Happier than Ever, available worldwide starting Friday, July 30th. To participate you will need to pre-purchase a copy of the new album by Billie Eilish. To find out how to participate in the digital event, visit: www.mondadoristore.it/billie-eilish-evento-online-cd/

The meeting will take place online on Zoom and all those who pre-purchase a copy of “Happier than Ever”+ Event on Mondadoristore.it. Live from the Radio 105 studio – radio partner of the event – Max Brigante will connect with Los Angeles and chat with the artist involving some of the connected fans for whom it will be possible to intervene in real time to ask Billie Eilish your question. “Happier Than Ever”Is the new album by 7-time Grammy Award winner out next July 30th. It was written and produced by 19-year-old Billie Eilish and her brother FINNEAS in Los Angeles – it will feature 16 tracks including previously released singles “Therefore I Am“(Gold certificate in Italy), “my future“,”Your Power”, Song accompanied by a video – directed by Billie – shot in the Simi Valley (over 150 million streams to date). The new single “Lost Cause“.