July begins with a bang with Caesar and Cleopatra plus the rerun of the Vagina Monologues

The month of July begins with a great theatrical billboard that includes the premiere of Caesar and Cleopatra at the Teresa Carreño Theater and the return of Vagina Monologues to the BOD Cultural Center. Meanwhile, the Ingrávidos group kicks off the holiday season with its circus show and the new Thor movie hits theaters.

There is also music, like the concert by Annaé Torrealba; dance and plastic arts exhibitions.

For the first time in the country will be presented Caesar and Cleopatra and it will be in the Ríos Reyna Hall of the Teresa Carreño Theater, after six successful seasons on Broadway. José Tomás Angola directs a cast that includes Angola himself, Aroldo Betancourt and Silvia De Abreu, along with more than 20 actors and a dance team. In addition, the music will be in charge of the Venezuela Symphony Orchestra, under the baton of Alfonso López Chollet, and the electronic musician Miguel Ángel Noya. Performances: Friday, July 1 and Saturday, July 2 at 5:30 pm, and Sunday, July 3 at 4:30 pm Tickets: between $15 and $45.

On Sunday, July 3 at the BOD Cultural Center, the Grupo Actoral 80 will perform only two performances of vagina monologuesby Eve Ensler. Sonia Villamizar, Valentina Quintero and Violeta Alemán will perform these monologues, directed by Héctor Manrique and produced by Carolina Rincón. Performances will be at 4 pm and then at 6 pm Tickets: from $22.73.

On July 2, Ingrávidos opens the month of the child with The Multicolored Circus, a show that will amuse the youngest with juggling, clowns, aerial numbers, balance, dance and colorful acrobatics. Performances: Saturdays and Sundays at 4 pm Tickets: from 72.25 bolívares. Place: BOD Cultural Center.

The popular Marvel superhero, Thor, returns to the big screen on July 7, when it opens Thor: Love and Thunder. This new adventure of the god of thunder presents not only the character played by Chris Hemsworth, but also a female version of him who will be played by Natalie Portman.

Starting today, Yo soy John Lennon, a play written and directed by Paúl Salazar about the lead singer of The Beatles, will be in the Sala Rajatabla. In addition to Salazar, on stage will be: Aura D’arthenay, Luis Enrique Torres, Nelson García, María Castillo and Miguel Ángel Treccia. Hours: Fridays and Saturdays at 5 pm, and Sundays at 4 pm Tickets: $5.

Annaé Torrealba will give the Thank you for her recent successes with an intimate concert at the BOD Cultural Center on Saturday, July 2 at 4 pm The singer promises to make the audience laugh and move with her most popular songs, as well as dance. Entrance value: from $18.18.

The Tempo Youth Ballet Foundation will be at the Chacao Cultural Center on Saturday, July 2 and Sunday, July 3 with two dance shows. Functions: the graduation gala on Friday at 2 pm and The Cockroach Martinez on Saturday at 11 am and on Sunday at 3 pm

The Acting Group will go up to the tables of the Cultural Afternoon from Saturday, July 2 at 2 pm with the story of some nice harlequins, Plin Plan Plum: Out of control!. The direction is in charge of Pedro Arias and the performance of Alejandra Lungavite, Eva Rosel, Ángel Sanz and Belto Veramendi. Hours: Saturdays and Sundays at 2 pm Prices: children $5 and adults $10.

On Sunday, July 3, at the Hacienda La Trinidad Cultural Park, the exhibitions will be presented. Jump Back at 11 am in Secadero #2, and self portrait at 12 noon at Secadero #3. The first is an individual work by Alessandro Balteo-Yazbeck and the second is a collective work between nine young Venezuelan artists: Juan Pablo Ayala, Manuela Benaim, Isabella Benshimol, Cassandra Mayela, Gabriel Pinto, Realenga, Franscisco Schütte, Francisco Tavoni and Manuela Zárate.

The documentary the year of the persistence, by Venezuelan Sergio Monsalve, will be screened in Cinex theaters from Thursday, July 7. The feature film offers a look at the difficulties that Venezuelan cinema faced during the Covid-19 pandemic.

sea ​​monster comes to Netflix to entertain the little ones in the family. The animated film is about a brave girl who sets sail on an epic journey with a renowned monster hunter and can be seen from July 8.

Netflix brings a new teen series with boo bitch, which will be on the platform from July 8. The fiction is about two high school friends who want to live their lives to the fullest, when one of them dies unexpectedly and becomes a ghost.

The King does NOT die, a remake of the original play by Frenchman Eugene Ionesco and directed by Marisol Martinez, arrives for a second season at Teatro Trasnocho. In this Rajatabla production, full of black humor and criticism of power, Antonio Delli, Carolina Leandro, Grecia Augusta Rodríguez, Sandra Moncada, Armando Andrés González and Andrés Infante perform. The functions will be from July 8 on Fridays and Saturdays at 7 pm and Sundays at 6:30 pm Tickets: from 61.80 bolívares.

still on billboard

The Skena group presents the tenderness, a romantic comedy by Alfredo Sanzol that has been successful for five years in Madrid. This story comes to Caracas from the hand of actor and director Basilio Álvarez and a cast made up of Marcos Moreno, Carmen Terife, Daniel Rodríguez, Ani Lozada, Guido Villamizar and Ivanna Cordido, who will play three women and three men who, for similar reasons, but opposite at the same time, they coincide in a “desert” island. Shows: Fridays and Saturdays at 4:30 pm, and Sundays at 4 pm Tickets: Fridays $12, and Saturdays and Sundays $15.

This weekend says goodbye paradise, play written and directed by Vidal. It is “a show full of nostalgia where four emigrants join the feeling that in Venezuela they have found paradise.” Josette Vidal, Jan Vidal-Restifo, Theylor Plaza and Claudia Rojas bring these four emigrants to life. Shows: Fridays and Saturdays at 7 pm, and Sundays at 6:30 pm Tickets: $12 (Friday) and $15 (Saturday and Sunday).

The Sergio Blanco Cycle continues in the Trasnocho Cultural. will be presented Narcissus’s Wrath Fridays, Thebes Land Saturdays, The Düsseldorf Roar Sundays. Hours: Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 4 pm Tickets: 12 dollars. In addition, you can also see When you walk over my grave on Fridays ($10), Saturdays and Sundays ($12) at 6:30 pm

In Cinex theaters you can see the first Venezuelan science fiction film, The cage. The film is the first project of the filmmaker José Salaverría and features Karina Velázquez as protagonists. The story centers on Eva and Fausto, a couple left alone on earth after an apocalyptic event.

Minions: A Villain is Born is the sequel to the fun animated film from 2015, where these peculiar yellow beings will make the whole family laugh with their adventures.

Lightyear tells the story of Buzz, one of the main characters of the successful animated saga, toy story. Only this time it is not about the toy that everyone knows, but about the character in which it was inspired. The film can be seen at Cinex and Cines Unidos.

Discover the story of Pete “Maverick” Mitchel, an experienced test plane pilot, in Top Gun: Maverick. The film is a sequel to Top Gun: The Passion and Glory, from 1986, and stars Tom Cruise.

Popular Marvel superhero Doctor Strange returns to the big screen with his second feature film, Doctor Strange: Into the Multiverse of Madness. Find out what will happen in the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe after the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets is the third part of the series of films set in the Harry Potter universe. Once again we will experience the efforts of Newt Scamander, Albus Dumbledore and company to stop the evil Gellert Grindelwald and his ambition to subdue the non-magical population.

Sonic 2 is the sequel to the 2020 feature film, where Sega’s mascot can be seen once again facing the evil Robotnik, this time accompanied by Knuckles, the echidna. The film is in Cines Unidos and Cinex.