July, fundamental month for a new Degree in Medicine in Spain

Feb 27, 2022. 4:10 p.m. READ IN 1 minute

Medicine can currently be studied in Spain at 50 faculties, 37 public centers and 10 private ones. In Andalusia, the Medicine Degree is present in 5 provinces and will soon be in two more. So, as you may have known Medical Writingin the case of the Jaen University it is expected that for next july the Andalusian Government pass the Medicine Degreewhich would make it possible to start classes in September 2022. In this way, the academic institution is already beginning to make progress on some procedures such as the recruitment of new teachers with health links, to cover the teaching staff of the last years of the first promotion. If the scheduled dates are met, the University of Jaén would have completed the first three years of teaching in the Medicine Degree, with enough time to accredit doctors who want to work as teachers. Quite a challenge, because by 2024 the Andalusian Government has already warned of a peak of more than 900 retirements of doctors, which increases the lack of doctors in all areas…

