July of cinema at the Wagner Theater and the Alfredo Kraus Auditorium

For children, the proposals of the Summer Cinema in the Auditorium stand out on Thursdays at 10 p.m. with free admission. To begin with, on Thursday, July 7, the programming of the animated film for all audiences “Tom and Jerry” will take place; on Thursday the 14th it is the turn of “Spirit: Indomitable”, also for all audiences; Thursday the 21st will be for “The Croods. A new era”, for all audiences; and on Thursday 28 “Space jam. New Legends”, not recommended for children under 7 years of age.

Also in the Auditorium, the Department of Health, through the UPCCA, has scheduled three films within the Alternative Leisure program with free admission. It is the animated film “El Castillo ambulante”, by the master Hayao Miyazaki, on Sunday, July 10 at 10 p.m. Next, on Sunday the 17th, the Spanish thriller “7 vírgenes” will be screened, not recommended for children under 18 years of age. And on Wednesday the 20th it is the turn of the western “Courage of a Woman”, starring Angelina Jolie.

On the other hand, the Wagner theater will host two screenings in the month of July. On Friday the 8th at 8:00 p.m. it will be the documentary “Sunrise in Calcutta” (2021), by José María Zavala, about the life of Teresa of Calcutta. Admission is €4 with 50% discounts for various groups. While on Saturday the 16th the thriller “Perderlo todo” by Aspense Víctor Cerdán will be screened, with the presence of filmmaker Enrique Urbizu and journalist Manuel Cerdán at the subsequent round table.

In addition, the Wagner will have two opera screenings. On Wednesday the 13th the “Midsummer Night” festival, recorded at the Grafenegg Auditorium in Vienna, and on Wednesday the 27th the opera “Norma”, by Vincenzzo Bellini, recorded at the Macerata Theater. Both proposals have a ticket of €4 with discounts of 50% to various groups.