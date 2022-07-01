July on demand: fever of Argentine premieres and proposals for the holidays

July, the month of winter vacations, the month of locking oneself up to watch TV, arrives with important Argentine premieres on demand platforms: “Santa Evita”, the adaptation of the novel by Tomás Eloy Martínez, “María Marta: the crime del country”, crime fiction by García Belsunce, and “Supernova”, a comedy by Ana Katz, hit the small screen during the month that begins today, as does “Pipa”, a new installment of the police saga starring Luisana Lopilate.

In chronological order, the first major national premiere is “Supernova”, a dramatic comedy directed by Ana Katz, starring Ruggero Pasquarelli, Carolina Kopelioff, Johanna Chiefo, Nancy Duplaa, Ines Estévez, Marina Bellati, Luis Ziembrowski and Diego Cremonesi from La Plata, who It will hit the Amazon Prime Video screen on July 8 and can also be seen on Channel 9.

The series portrays a crucial moment of three characters who are on the threshold of

the thirties: Nicolasa, June, and Mimí face social mandates, their own desires and their frustrations, while trying to survive in a big city.

Nine days later, the long-awaited “María Marta: El Crimen del Country” arrives on the HBO Max screen, a fictional series about the crime of María Marta García Belsunce, which occurred in 2002. With 8 episodes, the miniseries stars Jorge Marrale (Carlos Carrascosa), Laura Novoa (María Marta García Belsunce), Carlos Belloso (Horacio García Belsunce) and Muriel Santa Ana (researcher/blogger Belu Franessi).

On July 26, meanwhile, the first episode of “Santa Evita” will arrive on Star+, a fiction based on the homonymous bestseller by Argentine writer Tomás Eloy Martínez that follows the intriguing story of Eva Perón’s embalmed body after her death, the which was kept waiting to be buried for three years for the construction of a monument that never materialized. The series stars Natalia Oreiro (Eva Perón), Ernesto Alterio (Colonel Moori Koenig) and Diego Velázquez (Mariano), with the special participation of Francesc Orella (Dr. Pedro Ara) and Darío Grandinetti as Juan Domingo Perón.

For young

Of course, the winter holidays are a time for young people, and that is why youth proposals are multiplying on the platforms this month. Kicking off with the season four finale of “Stranger Things,” which premieres its final two movie-length episodes today.

Another premiere awaited by young teenagers, with an eighties and science fiction atmosphere, is “Paper Girls”, a series created based on the successful cartoon by Brian K. Vaughn, the author of “Saga”, which follows four 12-year-old girls who They go from handing out newspapers to traveling back in time to save the world. It arrives on July 29 on Amazon.

More science fiction: on July 13, the first three episodes of the hilarious “Solar Opposites”, an animated series created by half of the “Rick and Morty” team, arrive on Star+; It is just one of the animated proposals for a month in which “Sea Monster” will arrive on Netflix on July 8, the first solo film by Chris Williams, co-director of “Bolt” and “Big Hero 6”; and that will also premiere today, on HBO Max, the second season of “Primal”, a personal and spectacular project by Genndy Tartokovsky (“Dexter’s Laboratory”, “Star Wars: Clone Wars”, “Hotel Transylvania”). July will also have novelties in the field of anime with premieres such as “Vinland Saga” (Netflix), “Yurei Deco” (the new Science Saru), the soccer “Shoot!” and a new season of “Prince of Tennis” (the latter, all on Crunchyroll).

Young people will have to entertain themselves in the recess with movies like “Morbius”, “Uncharted” and “Spider-Man: No Way Home”, which will arrive on HBO Max (which will also premiere, on July 24, “Tenet”, from Christopher Nolan); and with series like the second season of “Rebelde” (Netflix) or the romantic “Honor Society”, which arrives on July 29 on Paramount+ with Gaten Matarazzo, from “Stranger Things”, as the protagonist.

more series

But not everything is content for teenagers: July also arrives with adult proposals such as the long-awaited “The Girl from Plainville”, a series starring Elle Fanning that explores the real case of Michelle Carter, who urged her partner to take her own life via message of text.

A tremendous story, which explores the complexities of youth in the 21st century with depth and delicacy, and which will premiere its first episode on July 10 via Starzplay, a platform that will also premiere on July 31 the reinvention of the remembered “Queer as Folk ”.

Other series novelties include “The Terminal List”, a series starring Chris Pratt that debuts today on Amazon Prime Video and follows James Reece, a psychological thriller about a former soldier; “I love that for you”, a Paramount+ series that tells the story of a woman who overcame leukemia during her childhood and seeks to achieve her dream of becoming a presenter for a company that sells items on television to buy from home (21 of July); and “Maldito Rap”, a new proposal from Issa Rae, creator of “Insecure” (HBO, July 21).

Cinema on the small screen

There will also be several film novelties in July, with “Pipa”, the third and final installment about Manuela “Pipa” Pelari, the detective played by Luisana Lopilato, arriving on Netflix on July 27.

It will be one of several national premieres of the red N, which will also screen “No return” (July 20), the anthology “La casa” (also on the 20th) and the beloved “Time for the brave”, by Damián Szifrón ( July 6th).

There will also be national cinema on Amazon Prime Video, with the premiere, on July 7, of “Panash”, a film by Christoph Behl that takes place in Fuerte Apache and brings together the main references of freestyle, rap and trap in the country.

Other film firsts include “The Gray Man,” Netflix’s most expensive spy movie in history, from the Russo Brothers starring Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans (July 15); “The Princess,” premiering July 22 on Star+ set in a fairytale world that promises epic battles; and “United,” the July 14 premiere of Acorn TV, which portrays the 1958 plane crash that befell Manchester United, resulting in the deaths of eight of its players. As always, moviegoers will find some important premieres on the Mubi platform, which this month will premiere “This much I know to be true”, by Andrew Dominik, a documentary that shows the personal and friendly bond between musicians Nick Cave and Warren Ellis during their creative processes (July 8); and “Terminal Norte”, by Lucrecia Martel, a documentary short film about the life of Salta singer Julieta Laso and the community of women artists in Salta (July 20); in addition to bringing to Latin America some films restored by Martin Scorsese’s The Film Foundation, in this case “The Color of Pomegranates”, by Sergei Parajanov (July 12).

In addition to the national premieres, several science fiction proposals arrive