July series: what to watch on Amazon Prime Video, Star +, HBO MAX and more

The year 2022 reached the halfand there are still many fiction releases that the streaming signals have prepared.

Throughout July, these are the series to which you should pay attention, in a month that has reserved three notable premieres with a strong presence of Argentine artists.

Chris Pratt returns to television, in an action series in which he puts himself in the shoes of James Reece. He is about a former Marine agent, who manages to survive a brutal ambush in which almost his entire platoon dies. Stricken with guilt, Reece begins a personal quest to discover the hidden motives behind this massacre. In this way, the agent ends up facing a dark organization whose objective is not only to kill him, but also his entire family. the ending list is one of the biggest bets Amazon Prime Video for this 2022, a series that emphasizes the great action scenes, and Pratt’s charisma to carry out this story. Next to him is also Taylor Kitsch, Constance Wu, Riley Keough Y Jay Courtney.

The terminal list is now available on Amazon Prime Video

Any fiction bearing the signature of Ana Katz, is mandatory viewing. And after a big step in the world of streaming through alternative therapy, the director is now immersed in a new story that can be seen on Amazon Prime Video. Here the protagonist is Nicolasa (Johanna Chiefo) a young actress who believes she has found a great professional opportunity when she is chosen as the face of an advertising campaign. But the situation takes a turn, when Nicolasa discovers that that notice stigmatizes overweight people, thus receiving a nickname that becomes a real cross. On the other hand, June (Ruggero Pasquarelli) begins to warn inexplicable conspiracy theories about diabetes, while Mimí (Caroline Kopeloff), maintains a relationship with a married man with children, convinced of the possibility of building a future together. In this way, the story focuses on three characters who, on the threshold of thirty, are crossed by unexpected crises that threaten to explode at any moment. And in a tone of sharp comedy, the director immerses herself in that world of young people who don’t always go as planned.

Supernova is now available on Amazon Prime Video

Based on real events that occurred in 2014this series portrays the causes that led the young Conrad Roy (colton ryan), to commit suicide, and how for that case it was accused his girlfriend, Michelle Carter (Elle Fanning) . Both teenagers had a long-distance relationship, and what began as an innocent courtship, had a tragic end. Conrad suffered from depression, which many hastily pointed out as the main cause that led him to make the decision to take his own life, but subsequent investigations yielded a very different result. Local authorities, when delving into the young man’s past, found extensive chats between him and his girlfriend, in which she encouraged him to commit suicide. Among the many texts that incriminated Carter, there was even one in which the teenager wrote to him: “You keep insisting on suicide, but you never make it happen.” In 2015, and in a truly atypical case for the Justice of that country, Michelle Carter was accused of involuntary manslaughter, and she had to serve fifteen months in prison. The Girl from Plainville portray this story, with a Elle Fanning who offers one of her best works, in the skin of the protagonist.

The Girl from Plainville arrives July 10 on Starzplay

Throughout eight episodes, this long-awaited miniseries offers an intimate portrait of one of the most resonant police episodes in Argentina, the death of Maria Marta Garcia Belsunce. The murder that occurred in October 2002 generated a real media and judicial uproar, in the context of an episode in which everyone seemed suspicious. On that date, García Belsunce was found dead, in what was initially considered a domestic accident, until the authorities concluded that what had happened in that house had been a murder. In this way, a case began that had a profound impact on Argentine justice, becoming an episode that had a marked role in the agenda of all the media. Debates about who had killed the woman became recurrent in society, as new information emerged every day that seemed to disrupt any type of hypothesis. For that reason, María Marta, the country crimeseeks to shed light on this emblematic case, and suggests a portrait of what happened before, during and after the homicide. Laura Nova puts herself in the shoes of García Belsunce, accompanied by Jorge Marral as Carlos Carrascosa, Carlos Belloso as Horacio García Belsunce, together with Muriel Santa Ana, Mike Amigorena, Maria Leal Y Ana Celentano.

María Marta, the country crime will be available on HBO MAX from July 17

Based on the book of the same name Thomas Eloy Martinez, Saint Avoid It is one of the most important current productions made in Argentina. Natalia Oreiro puts herself in the shoes of the iconic Eva Duarteand in a story that combines historical facts with others of fiction, it is revealed what happened to the remains of the former first lady, when they were stolen in 1955 by the military dictatorship. Along with Oreiro there is also Dario Grandinetti, who will put himself in the shoes of Juan Domingo Perón. the cast of Saint Avoid It is completed with other important figures from Argentina, and also from Spain. Ernest Alterio plays Colonel Moori Koenig, head of the Army Intelligence Service and the man identified as being responsible for carrying out the operation to steal Evita’s body. On the other hand, Francis Orella It is Dr. Pedro Ara, a key name in this story, since he was responsible for embalming Duarte’s body. For his part, Diego Velazquez composes a journalist named Mariano Vázquez, who is in charge of investigating what happened to Evita, and who is responsible for that dark plot.

The first episode of Santa Evita premieres on July 26, by Star+

If Netflix has stranger things, it could be assured that Amazon Prime Video will have Papergirls, a series that, although it has several elements in common with the fiction of the Duffer brothers, has its own spirit. Based on the cartoon Brian K Vaughan Y Cliff Chiangpublished between 2015 and 2019, Papergirls tells the story of four preteen friends, who during a Halloween night in 1988, end up involved in a war against strange creatures. The improvised heroines discover the existence of an armed conflict in which their own versions of the future are immersed, and they themselves begin a raid between epochs, in which they will try to discover what is hidden behind what is known as “The war of the ages”. During the years in which it was published, the comic Papergirls became a true success, hooked by its charismatic protagonists, and its ingenious twists and turns. And now that cartoon success hopes to have its television counterpart.

Paper Girls premieres on July 29 on Amazon Prime Video