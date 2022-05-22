Jumanji 4: the first revelations about the expected sequel to the saga!

By Bob Laiponge



Published on May 22, 2022

Jumanji 4 remains eagerly awaited by fans who hope to soon find the universe of the saga. We reveal the first information on this new opus.

Jumanji 4 remains one of Sony’s most anticipated films by fans. It must be said that the saga has garnered a remarkable success. Begun in 1995, the cinematographic history of Jumanji started with the late Robin Williams. The original film had already won over a large audience. It’s a safe bet that at least some of these early fans still follow the saga. Jumanji, with the family this time! Instead of the board game that served as a gateway to the world of Jumanji, the 2017 reboot sent the protagonists into a video game. What obviously add a touch of modernity. This had also made it possible to introduce a more “adult” cast via the principle of avatars.

Jumanji 4, as the hidden scene in the end credits of the third opus let hope, is indeed on the program! The global health crisis has nevertheless been there. Like many movies, Jumanji 4 was postponed. Now that the future looks brighter again for Hollywood, plans are scrambling. Those who were stopped are restarted. The producers ensure that the discussions concerning the continuation of Jumanji are in class. Nothing is stopped. However, it is difficult to imagine that Sony separates from the stars who made the success of the reboot. Dwayne Johnson/The Rock is a major asset for the new saga. It is therefore a safe bet that his schedule influences that of Jumanji 4.

Jumanji 4 is spoiled for choice to develop the saga!

Jumanji 4 should also rely on the return of other characters played by Jack Black Karen Gillan and Kevin Hart. If the scenario remains faithful to the teaser made at the end of Jumanji 3, we could see some interesting twists. This would concern, in particular, the intrusion of game characters into the real world. The director, Jake Kasdan and Dwayne Johnson himself, had already assured that the identity of the player behind the terrible Jurgen would be revealed. We will see if this episode 4 indeed lifts the veil on this mystery. Many other questions remain open. The possibilities for development, particularly with the arrival of new players, are immense. The producers have already announced that this next installment of Jumanji would be even better. We obviously expect no less! However, we will have to be patient, nothing is written yet!