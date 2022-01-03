Jumanji 4, the partner of The Rock confirms: the film will be made

The latest updates ondate back to November, whenand co were engaged in the press promotion of Red Notice.

In those days Hiram Garcia, the partner of Dwayne “Thee Rock” Johnson to production company Seven Bucks he had admitted that movie film was “closer than expected”. Now it’s always Garcia who comes back to the subject Jumanji 4 in a chat with Collider (via Comic Book) in which he explains:

The film will be made. It will be done without a doubt. We have a great idea for the third Jumanji (taking into account the original, however, it is the fourth, ed.). We were just discussing the draft story the other day. We’ll bring it to Sony’s attention shortly, but the film is going to happen. We will work on it after Red One, a plan of work that also aligns with the agendas of the various cast members. As you can imagine, Kevin Hart is super busy with a million things, just like DJ. All of our actors are super busy. But timing seems to assist us and we have an idea that we like and are about to bring to the studio and if everything goes as it should go, we will soon have a script. At some point after Red One, Jumanji will be ready to go.

Then he adds:

We love this franchise, we love the whole Jumanji family. The cast, the filmmakers, is truly one of our most enjoyable work experiences, we love the whole team, Matt Tolmach, Jake Kasdan. But then really: when you work with Jack Black, Karen Gillan and Kevin you find yourself dealing with one of those movies where you have a bunch of megastars and it’s all great. The set of those films is hilarious, everyone is very kind and happy to be part of it. They all go hand in hand. It’s like staying with family. And for us it is always a priority to work on it, so as soon as we can do it we do it.

The film that Garcia talks about, Red One, will be a Christmas movie starring Dwayne Johnson to be produced by Amazon.