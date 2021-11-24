News

Jumanji 4 will arrive sooner than we thought

James Reno
Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle presented to the world a new chapter of the classic film starring Robin Williams in 1995. Skeptics doubted when it was announced that Dwayne (The Rock) Johnson And Kevin Hart they would star in a new version of the film, many thinking it was one of those plays that should be left alone, as some would say.

Jumanji

But with $ 800 million at the box office and many changed ideas about it, the film met with a great reception from critics and fans, which also led to a sequel in 2019 or Welcome to the Jungle and The Next Level
Now, the manufacturer of the latter, Hiram Garcia, revealed that there will also be a third installment of the franchise, or the fourth Jumanji in general, which may be closer to fruition than we might think.

Hiram Garcia’s statements about the new Jumanji:

“It’s a really funny situation.
We are actually preparing to bring it to Sony, so that they can hear what we have been up to. ”

“We have a great vision for the next Jumanji movie.
So we are very excited about it.
Obviously the goal is to release him after Jake [Kasdan] finish Red One for us, then Jumanji will be next.
I feel that we will have everything ready by then and we will be able to immerse ourselves in this third episode of the new dedicated franchise “

Red One was revealed this summer as a vacation action-adventure movie he sees Dwayne Johnson under the direction of Kasdan Once again.
It will arrive on Amazon as a streaming movie next year.

In the last film we saw how the team managed to outdo each other once, adding Danny DeVito And Donald Glover to a cast he already included Johnson, Hart, Jack Black And Karen Gillan.
It is therefore difficult to imagine how they raised the stakes further!

“It’s going to be okay, man!
He’s really, he’s funny and he’s smart. Jake was the vanguard of this, and he’s brilliant. ”

Next summer, Garcia will also release Black Adam and an animated series of the A.D League of Super Pets.
His list of announced projects also includes Doc Savage, Big trouble in Chinatown And Kate Warne, with Emily Blunt.

Are you excited for another Jumanji movie?

Let us know in the comments below and keep following us on NerdPool.it to stay up to date on news from the world of cinema and much more!

