Jumanji 4 will be made, the producer updates on the sequel with Dwayne Johnson

Jumanji 4 is being developed on behalf of Sony and producer Hiram Garcia has confirmed that he has already spoken with those responsible for the study of the project, obtaining the green light.

However, fans of the saga will have to wait a little longer due to the various commitments of the stars of the film which include Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart.

Garcia, interviewed a few days ago by Collider, said speaking of Jumanji 4: “It will happen. It will surely come true. We have a really ambitious vision for that Jumanji movie. We were talking about the pitch just the other day. We will propose it to Sony shortly, but that film will be shot“.

Filming for the new chapter of Jumanji’s adventures should begin at the end of director Jake Kasdan’s next project: “It will be produced after Red One, but, either way, those timelines actually suit all the other actors. As you can imagine Kevin Hart is busy with a million things, just like Dwayne Johnson. All the actors are super busy“.

The goal is therefore to write the script shortly so that we can give the green light to production as soon as the work on Red One is completed.

The first two new Jumanji films, conceived as a sequel to the cult starring Robin Williams, have both exceeded the $ 800 million mark at the box office. At the center of the plot are four teenagers who are transported into the fantasy world of a video game called Jumanji, finding themselves taking on the appearance of the avatars they had chosen and having to complete a mission to return to the real world.