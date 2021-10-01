Jumanji arrives at Gardaland: Sony chooses Italy for the wild theme attraction (and in the dark)

In this 2021 where we Italians are taking pleasure in arriving first, the Bel Paese is chosen by Sony to host, first in the world, a themed attraction Jumanji.

The jungle, its mysteries, its dangers and obviously a lot of fun then land on the shores of Lake Garda as announced by Sony Pictures Entertainment And Gardaland.

Jumanji – the Adventure arrives at Gardaland in world premiere

This time we will be the ones to hold baptism Jumanji – the Adventure, attraction based on the popular Sony Pictures film series born from the hugely successful 1995 film starring Robin Williams.

Thanks to Jumanji – the Adventure Gardaland guests will be transported to the world of Jumanji, where an exciting adventure awaits them: a journey full of pitfalls, surprises and dangers through the wild jungle.

The new attraction Jumanji – the Adventure will be inaugurated at the beginning of the 2022 season and will be a dark ride, for adventure lovers of all ages: a large audience made up of families, teenagers and young adults.

Aldo Maria Vigevani, CEO of Gardaland, underlines that Sony’s choice only confirms that the Italian amusement park is now one of the main European tourist centers:

Gardaland continues on the successful path of licensing agreements with the main world brands. Certainly the global importance of the Jumanji brand will help to further strengthen Gardaland Resort’s image as one of the main tourist destinations in Europe, placing it among the entertainment market leaders. Synonymous with adventure, imagination, fun, action and play, “Jumanji” blends perfectly with the founding values ​​of Gardaland.

Jeffrey Godsick, executive vice president for Global Partnerships and Brand Management and Head of Location Based Entertainment at Sony Pictures Entertainment, spoke of Jumanji – the Adventure as an immersive and innovative experience:

The Gardaland team is made up of highly talented creatives and storytellers who have designed an immersive experience that expands the world created by films. Thanks to the addition of many innovative elements, fans will be transported beyond their imagination, deep into the jungle of Jumanji.

The Jumanji saga

After the first film in 1995 with Robin Williams, the adventure continued in the new productions Jumanji Welcome to the Jungle (2017) and Jumanji: The Next Level (2019), with Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart and Karen Gillan.

The huge success of the three films made Jumanji the greatest film series of all time among those fully owned by Sony Pictures. With over $ 2.1 billion in box office worldwide, Jumanji’s films are popular with both family audiences and teenagers.

The two films Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and Jumanji: The Next Level have grossed a total of $ 26.7 million at the box office in Italy, proving to be very popular even for the Italian public.

Jumanji – the film franchise

Sony Pictures’ Jumanji movie saga, based on the award-winning children’s book of the same name Chris Van Allsburg, grossed over $ 2.02 billion worldwide.

The public first got to know the world of Jumanji in 1995, when a mysterious game transported the Jumanji jungle to its players! The film starred the late Robin Williams, Bonnie Hunt, Kirsten Dunst and Bradley Pierce.

Over 20 years later, the adventures continue in the brand new movie Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017), in which the gameplay changes and four punished teens are sucked into the world of Jumanji. When the boys discover the old console of a video game they have never heard of, they decide to play and are immediately catapulted into the jungle setting, in the guise of their chosen avatar characters (Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart and Karen Gillan). In the jungle they discover that they are not the only ones playing with Jumanji because Jumanji plays with them. To win, they will have to face the most dangerous adventure of their life or they will be stuck in the game forever.

Following the success of the 2017 film, the team (Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart and Karen Gillan) are back in Jumanji: The Next Level (2019), but the game has changed. When they return to Jumanji to rescue one of them, they discover that nothing is as they expected. Players will have to face unknown and unexplored places, from arid deserts to snow-capped mountains, to escape the most dangerous game in the world.

Jumanji (1995) was directed by Joe Johnston with screenplay by Jonathan Hensleigh, Greg Taylor and Jim Strain. Story by Greg Taylor, Jim Strain and Chris Van Allsburg. Produced by Scott Kroopf and William Teitler with executive production by Ted Field, Larry J. Franco and Robert W. Cort. The film also stars David Alan Grier, Jonathan Hyde and Bebe Neuwirth.

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017) was directed by Jake Kasdan with screenplay by Chris McKenn, Erik Sommers, Scott Rosenberg and Jeff Pinkner. Story by Chris McKenna. Produced by Matt Tolmach and William Teitler, David Householter, Jake Kasdan, Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia, Ted Field and Mike Weber served as executive producers. The film also stars Nick Jonas and Bobby Cannavale.

Jumanji: The Next Level (2019) was directed by Jake Kasdan and written by Jake Kasdan, Jeff Pinkner and Scott Rosenberg. Produced by Matt Tolmach, Jake Kasdan, Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia, the film’s executive producers are David Householter, Melvin Mar, Scott Rosenberg, Jeff Pinkner, William Teitler, Ted Field and Mike Weber. The film also stars Nick Jonas, Awkwafina, Alex Wolff, Morgan Turner, Ser’Darius Blain, Madison Iseman, with Danny Glover and Danny DeVito.