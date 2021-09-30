Jumanji, from box office success to attraction at Gardaland – Chronicle

When we say “immerse yourself in a game” there is no better example than Jumaniji, the game that becomes reality. And therefore the collaboration between Sony Pictures Entertainment And Gardaland: the two entertainment giants have announced that the amusement park on Lake Garda will be the first in the world to host afully themed Jumanji attraction, call Jumanji – the Adventure, based on the popular film series by Sony Pictures.

"Gardaland continues on the successful path of licensing agreements with the main world brands. Certainly the global importance of the Jumanji brand will help to further strengthen Gardaland Resort's image as one of the main tourist destinations in Europe, placing it among the entertainment market leaders ", commented Aldo Maria Vigevani – Gardaland CEO. "Synonymous with adventure, imagination, fun, action and play," Jumanji "blends perfectly with the founding values ​​of Gardaland."









Thanks to Jumanji – the Adventure Gardaland Guests will be able to experience first-hand what Robin Williams once, more precisely in 1995, felt and, more recently, Jack Black and “The Rock” Dwayne Johnson, coming transported to the world of Jumanji, where an exciting adventure awaits them: a journey full of pitfalls, surprises and dangers through the wild jungle.

The new attraction Jumanji – the Adventure will be inaugurated at the start of the 2022 season and will be one dark laughs (attraction in the dark), for adventure lovers of all ages: a large audience consisting of families, teenagers and young adults.

“The Gardaland team is made up of highly talented creatives and storytellers who have designed an immersive experience that expands the world created by films. Thanks to the addition of many innovative elements, fans will be transported beyond their imagination, deep into the jungle of Jumanji “he said. Jeffrey Godsick, executive vice president for Global Partnerships and Brand Management and Head of Location Based Entertainment at Sony Pictures Entertainment.

After the first film with Robin Williams, the adventure continued in the new productions Jumanji Welcome to the Jungle (2017) and Jumanji: The Next Level (2019), with Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart and Karen Gillan. The great success of the three films made it Jumanji the greatest film series of all time among those wholly owned by Sony Pictures. With over 2.1 billion dollars worldwide, Jumanji’s films are popular with both family audiences and teenagers.

The two films Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle And Jumanji: The Next Level have cashed in Italy a total of 26.7 million dollars at the box office, proving to be hugely popular also for the Italian public.