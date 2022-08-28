Jumanji: Next Level (TF1): who is Karen Gillan, the interpreter of Ruby?

Sunday August 28, Jumanji: Next Level is broadcast on TF1, with Karen Gillan in the role of Ruby Ultrakick. British actress, she has been making multiple appearances in Hollywood films since the 2010s. She notably played a cult character in the Marvel franchise. Did you recognize her?

Movie night. Sunday August 28, TF1 broadcasts Jumanji: Next Level (2019), by Jake Kasdan, sequel to the film Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017)… which was already the cult movie sequel Jumanji (1995), starring Robin Williams. The pitch: after a first adventure in Jumanji, the team returns to the game to save one of their still stuck. But it is not in the jungle that they know that they land: they will have to brave arid deserts and snowy mountains. In the casting, we find Dwayne Johnson, alias Le Tombeur, Jack Black, who still plays Professor Sheldon, Kevin Hart, aka Moose, Nick Jonas, who plays Seaplane. And, on the feminine side, there is Karen Gillanaka Ruby Ultrakick. Her face may not mean anything to you, but you’ve certainly seen her in American blockbusters.

Karen Gillan better known as Nebula from the Marvel franchise

Karen Gillan, 34, is a British actress. She made her television debut in the late 2000s. In 2010, she landed her first major role in the English series Doctor Who. From London, she went to Hollywood. In 2014, she joined the Marvel Studios franchise in the guise of a character well known to fans: she first played Nebula in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 1 (2014) and Flight. 2 (2017) then in Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Endgame (2019). In addition to having shared the poster with Robert Downey Jr (Iron Man), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Karen Gillan gave the answer to the greatest American actors. She performed with Ethan Hawke and John Travolta (In the Valley of violence2016), with Emma Watson and Tom Hanks (The Circle2017) or even Christian Bale, Brad Pitt, Ryan Gosling and Steve Carell (The Big Short: the heist of the century, 2015).

Besides her acting career, Karen Gillan dabbled in writing and directing. In 2015 and 2016, she wrote and directed two award-winning short films. Then she wrote, directed and produced her first feature film, The Party’s Just Beginning, in 2018. A multitasking actress.