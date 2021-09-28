EW reports the news that in 2022 Gardaland will enjoy a new attraction: Jumanji – The Adventure. This is obviously an attraction inspired by the very lucky franchise film inaugurated in 1995 by Robin Williams and inherited, with some success, from Dwayne Johnson with two sequels / revivals released in 2017 and 2019 respectively franchise inherited in total (the original film, the two revivals and the spin-off Zathura: A Space Adventure) has grossed over $ 2 billion at box office worldwide.

In the original film, the character played by Robin Williams was trapped inside a board game by experiencing it firsthand and thus learning to survive the wild creatures that populated it. In the 2017 version the board game had turned into an old video game in which the protagonists were always catapulted into a wild world but “transformed” with avatars with different features from those of reality.

Jumanji – The Adventure is coming to Gardaland, the first details

The opening of Jumanji – The Adventure is scheduled for 2022 inside the Gardaland amusement park which, active since 1975, in recent years has implemented numerous cinema-themed attractions including the roller coaster inspired by Kung Fu Panda and the immersive theater experience inspired by the Wonder Woman of Gal Gadot and Patty Jenkins.

Jumanji – The Adventure, based on the Sony Pictures franchise, it will be an indoor adventure that will transport patrons to the world of cult films. As the presentation of the attraction says:

A world full of waterfalls, surprises and dangers in the wildest jungle.

Jeffrey Godsick, executive vice president of global partnerships and brand management And head of location-based entertainment from Sony Pictures Entertainment, said:

The team that works in Gardaland is one of the best in absolute terms both from a creative and narrative point of view and has already designed attractions that have been able to expand very well and immersively worlds created for cinema. By adding new elements, we plan to transport fans and patrons beyond their imaginations and into the heart of the Jumanji forests.

