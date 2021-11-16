Jumanji: The Next Level. Film review with Dwayne Johnson

In the wake of Red Notice, Netflix sees among its most viewed titles another film starring Dwayne Johnson: Jumanji – The Next Level. Released in theaters in 2019, the third installment of the film series tells the return to the game of the four protagonists, but in new guises. Who will wear the clothes this time Doctor Bravestome (Dwayne Johnson), of Professor Shelly (Jack Black), from Mouse (Kevin Hart) and the brave Ruby (Karen Gillan)?

The plot of Jumanji: The Next Level

Spencer, Anthony, Martha And Bethany, protagonists already of Jumanji – Welcome to the jungle, after participating in Jumanji, literally entering the video game, they now lead their teen lives. They meet for brunch, but the appeal is missing Spencer who, dissatisfied with his life between love disappointments and university anxieties, decides to return to the video game. The three friends find the console and try to reach it, but two new players are also sucked into the game: Eddie, the bruised grandfather of Spencer, and his former partner Milo. Once you get to Jumanji, the characters find themselves catapulted into a new adventure. Together with Doctor Bravestome (Dwayne Johnson), Professor Shelly (Jack Black), the Mouse (Kevin Hart) and the brave Ruby (Karen Gillan) there are new helpers. With the intent to find the avatar in which the friend ended up Spencer and to solve the mission in order to get out of the game, the characters must face new challenges in a continuous race between ostriches, flying bridges and snowy peaks.

Exchanges of identities

In Jumanji: The Next Level each character has at least one double. The boys from the early scenes, set in present-day America, have already been in the game, as seen in Jumanji – Welcome to the jungle. There each of them had ended up in the body of the chosen character before starting to play. This time however, the console is broken and it is not possible to choose your avatar. Arrived in Jumanji, misunderstandings immediately begin, not only among those who had already participated, but also and above all for the newcomers: the grandfather of Spencer he finds himself in the body of the strongman Doctor Bravestone alias The Rock, while the friend Milo And Franklin ”Topo ‘Finbar, expert zoologist. The identities, however, change constantly throughout the film, including even a thief, Ming Piedelesto And Cyclone, a winged horse. The constant exchanges create a funny confusion, which generates situations so absurd as to make you smile. At times the chaos becomes excessive, but there is to be expected: we are still inside Jumanji.

Playing with Grandpa in Jumanji

The two over-seventy-year-olds who suddenly find themselves catapulted into the video game contribute to creating much of the fun of the film. They are two elderly people with little technology, who cannot understand the rules of a video game. For the grandfather Eddie (Danny De Vito) and theex-partner Milo (Danny Glover) the difficulties are even more. They have immersed themselves in a virtual world that they do not understand and in bodies completely different from their own. Eddie for example, short and lame becomes the muscular and handsome Bravestone. The clash between athletic physicists and elderly souls gives originality to the third film in the series, as well as generating hilarious sketches. The discourse on old age in Jumanji – The Next Level it is relatively thorough. In any case, among many silly jokes, in the film there is also space for touching brackets.

Jumanji – The Next Level: parodic action

Humor now seems like a very attractive ingredient for action filmmakers. In this, as in the previous one Jumanji – Welcome to the jungle, we note today’s trend for the adventure genre: the dialogues are full of zany jokes, the scenes created to force laughter, the high-level special effects and the heavenly settings. As if it were a standardized recipe, we often find films too focused on superficial fun and visual hyper-stimulation, which arrogantly try to capture the viewer’s attention.

The result is that Jumanji – The Next Level adds to the list of movies that can be watched, well done and fun, but not thrilling.