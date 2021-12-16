jump from a 46-storey building for “Matrix Resurrections”

Keanu Reeves is a daredevil. And he proved it once again on the set of “Matrix Resurrections”, when in one of his stunts he jumped twenty times from a 46-story building.

To reveal it was the same interpreter of Neo on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert: «I jumped off a 46-storey building. Twenty times. Because we’re talking about The Matrix and Lana Wachowski: she needs the right light to shoot, and sometimes she demands natural light, and you want to please her by being her actor and after all you want the film to be perfect too. But I was tied up with the cables, of course, ”he said. “We wanted to do it with the perfect light, the morning light, and so we did it. I would say we jumped about 19-20 times over the course of two days. It was difficult the first time, but from the second on, the fear disappeared. I believe that we must not get overwhelmed by fear but we must face it, absorb it, and then let go. “Go for it”, so to speak. And that’s what we did ».

Reeves and co-star Carrie-Anne Moss, iconic Trinity performer, were seen jumping off a building in San Francisco in February 2020. At the time, given the great danger, they thought the director had used a stand-in, but it wasn’t like that.

“Matrix Resurrection” will hit theaters on January 1, 2022.