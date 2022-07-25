jump to the physical channel, online video game and itinerant vans

Immediately after its very announcement at the beginning of last January, and with the subsequent launch of its first garments, already towards the end of last February 2022, the three-way collaboration between Gap, Kanye West and Demna that has ended up establishing Around the “Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga” collection, it threatened, not only to become one of the ones that would arouse the most interest among good fashion lovers, but also to come accompanied by many surprises that would transcend the field of design. Some suspicions that have ended up being confirmed over the last few days, with the announcement and immediate implementation of a series of different initiatives, aimed at offering an unparalleled shopping experience at the level of a Alta house. Couture as it is, and always has been, Balenciaga, experience now made available to a much wider audience.

Adjusting perfectly to the strategies of both parties, which demonstrates the good approach that was followed when establishing this collaboration, after a first launch that had been marked by its marketing exclusively through the online channel, for the first time since The first limited-edition garments that make up this exclusive “Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga” collection begin to see the light of day, and can be purchased through the physical channel. All this as part of a unique shopping experience, and adjusted to the purest “essence” of Balenciaga by Demna, its creative director since 2015, which Gap has begun to offer from July 21 from its flagship store. in Times Square. A space that has been “redesigned” to offer an atmosphere more in line with the essence of this collaborative collection, and which thus becomes the central anchor point of this new stage in which the association between Gap, the Yeezy by Kanye West and the Balenciaga creatively directed by Demna.

Photo Credits: Interior of the Gap flagship store in Times Square redesigned by Balenciaga. Gap, courtesy photo.

A traveling sales caravan through 45 stores in the United States

Far from stopping at the opening of this unique and exclusive physical point of sale in the heart of New York, continuing with the spirit with which it supports all this collaboration, which is not to offer and try to make available to a greater scales the singular designs that the Yeezy Gap line seeks to accommodate, promoted by the popular American rapper in association with the textile multinational, the collection, also physically, will be delivered to a wide selection of Gap stores in the USA.

Unlike the permanent space in Times Square, a caravan of vans has been arranged for its distribution to other regions and corners of the country, all of them covered in a pristine “black Balenciaga” and only decorated with the white dove that serves as an icon. from the collection. Some vehicles that will be in charge, and are in fact already in charge, of traveling the highways of the United States from coast to coast, to take the garments to a series of stores, already identified by Gap itself, parts of a list made up of a total of 45 establishments. Some points of sale spread across different locations in the states from Texas to Florida, passing through Ohio, Tennessee, New York or Washington, for which, as an obviously disruptive action, the arrival of the collection, and for an equally extremely short period. For which we already find examples such as those of the Gap store located at 1111 Lincoln Road in Miami, where the “YZY Gap Van Drop” caravan arrived this past Saturday, to only market the pieces of the collection from 12:00 in the morning and until 3:00 in the afternoon.

On the other hand, and now far from the United States, at an international level the collection continues, at least for the moment, to be marketed only through the online channel. Being able to acquire the pieces currently for sale of the proposal through both the official Yeezy Gap online page, as well as the international marketplaces Farfecth, Mytheresa and Luisaviaroma. Some platforms to which, and also as a novelty, the official online store of Balenciaga itself has been added.

Photo Credits: Announcement of the traveling sales action of the Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga collection in Miami.

Photo Credits: Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga Collection, from the Gap flagship store in Times Square redesigned by Balenciaga. Gap, courtesy photo.

New online video game

While the “Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga” collection thus takes on more life in the physical environment, especially from that “flagship store” bathed in graphite black inside which sacks full of the collection’s garments have been arranged —yes, at most pure street vendor style—, the shopping experience of this joint association has been strengthened and elevated, with the launch of an online video game.

Accessible only via mobile phone or tablet, the new —free— video game created in the embrace of this association allows us to customize an avatar and dress it with the different garments from the joint collection designed by Balenciaga for the Yeezy Gap line. A personification of our virtual self, in the image of the avatars that were used to present the new garments of the collection in May, which we can use to fly through the clouds hunting for pigeons, receiving at the end a 3D snapshot with our score that we can share through our social networks, by email or Whatsapp. A video game for which, in addition, in order to complete that shopping experience, various tablets and large screens have been provided to be able to play from inside the space of the “reconfigured” Gap flagship store in Times Square.

Photo Credits: Virtual video game developed as part of the collaboration between Yeezy Gap and Balenciaga.

Photo Credits: Interior of the Gap flagship store in Times Square redesigned by Balenciaga. Gap, courtesy photo.

Photo Credits: Interior of the Gap flagship store in Times Square redesigned by Balenciaga. Gap, courtesy photo.

Gap and Balenciaga: the answer to a sum of interests

Against the background of this shared complicity and these new wings, airs and rhythms that they have decided to imprint on their collaboration, on the one hand, Gap’s interests would be prioritizing by making use of this strategic association that is allowing it to reinvent itself in the eyes of of consumers, as well as raising the value of your brand. And all this at a particularly delicate moment for the American multinational in the economic field, after a serious crisis due to the coronavirus pandemic and mismanagement that have ended up cooling the results of the entire Group, leading to the exit, ” after a brief transition”, from its until now executive director Sonia Syngal.

On the other hand, and thus reinforcing that principle of shared interests to which we pointed out, and for which this association must be valued more than successfully, there is no doubt that Balenciaga is trying to capitalize on the audience and the footprint with the that Gap continues to count within the United States, to try to increase its penetration in the North American market. An area that continues to be key for the great international luxury houses, and whose consumers the Parisian house, of Spanish descent, has not ceased to maintain in its objectives to manage to seduce, with the ultimate goal of distinguishing itself among all of them, regardless of its purchasing power, as the quintessence and the highest representation of the new luxury.

This is a value that Balenciaga tries to win for itself, and in whose pursuit they have not hesitated to take their fashion shows to the heart of Wall Street, while reserving the front row and the leading roles in their campaigns and fashion shows to the most pomegranate and prominent of his social chronicle, habitually resorting to names already so close to home such as Kim Kardashian, Bella Hadid, Justin Bieber or Nicole Kidman. Australian-American actress who became the guest star of her latest couture show.

Photo Credits: Yeezy Gap Collection Engineered by Balenciaga.