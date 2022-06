Tuesday, June 21, the appointment was given in the streets of Douais to celebrate all together the music. Professionals and amateurs set the tone during this event which was a success. Relive in pictures the highlights of this beautiful evening.

From 7 p.m., on the Place d’Armes, Caroline Taront opened the ball, under the gaze of passers-by.

Loïc and Yann came to play the guitar unexpectedly in the rue de la Mairie. “We came to chill”reveals Loïc who performed Frank Sinatra’s song “Fly me to the moon”.

The Escrebieux Musicians Orchestra in front of the Galerie de la Madeleine.

From 4 p.m., three DJs (Mister REC, VinceVinéo and Jeff) took turns sharing the decks to set the mood in the Saint Georges pub. Samuel Sanders closed the evening.

Big atmosphere at the Saint-Georges pub. Like Nina, Daniel, Benjamin and Sarah who spent a crazy evening.

Paralyzed on the right side following a stroke, Liliane, 77, came to enjoy the music festival. An opportunity for her to ” change one’s mind ” in a sometimes monotonous life.

Wazy Jazz and Douai for the swing made the couples dance rue de Bellain.

The Taquyali group. Nico (bass), Jocelyn (drums), Joe (guitar) and Mika (vocals) set the fish market square on fire with their energetic rock songs. We note in particular a very good recovery of the Wampas.

Sabrina. The singer and her band brought generations together on Place Saint-Amé with covers of Stevie Wonder, Pharrell Williams, Justin Timberlake…

At the L’Arhum bar, Adeline, the sister of one of the owners, Yoann, came to enjoy the summer atmosphere with her friend Youssef. The atmosphere was house/lounge with good cocktails concocted by Maxime but also good beers.