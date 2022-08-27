June will make Serena pay in The Handmaid’s Tale 5

Paramount + has revealed the official trailer for the fifth season of The Handmaid’s Talein which we will see that June is not willing to forget and declare war on Gilead

The Handmaid’s Tale, a dystopian drama that has put millions of people around the world on edge, returns with its fifth season next Sunday, September 18 exclusively on Paramount+, in Spain we can see it a few days earlier on HBO Max.

The first episode of the fifth season will premiere on Sunday, September 18, and every Sunday fans will have a new episode exclusively on Paramount+. The acclaimed and multi-award winning drama, successful in Latin America and the world, is based on the dystopian novel The Handmaid’s Tale, by Margaret Atwood. In addition to finding the fifth season, the millions of fans can find all the seasons available on the platform.

In the trailer for the fifth season of The Handmaid’s TaleJune (Elisabeth Moss) has no regrets about killing Fred Waterford (Joseph Fiennes).

“He was a monster. He took our country. He had to pay for what he did. I killed him and loved him so much.”he tells Luke (OT Fagbenle) as he vows to return to Gilead and confront Fred’s widow, Serena (Yvonne Strahovski).

“I need you to know it was me”says June, as Luke and Moira (Samira Wiley) try to talk her out of going back to Gilead.

Meanwhile, Aunt Lydia (Ann Dowd) is hell-bent on taking revenge on her own. “There are consequences for disobeying God”he says in the trailer, while Commander Lawrence (Bradley Whitford) calls June a “cancer that must be removed”.

official synopsis

June grapples with the aftermath of killing Commander Waterford as she struggles to redefine her identity and purpose. Widow Serena tries to raise her profile in Toronto as Gilead’s influence grows in Canada. Commander Lawrence works with Aunt Lydia as he attempts to reform Gilead and rise to power. June, Luke and Moira fight Gilead from a distance, while continuing their mission to save and reunite with Hannah.

The series stars Elisabeth Moss, Bradley Whitford, Yvonne Strahovski, Max Minghella, OT Fagbenle, Samira Wiley, Ann Dowd, Madeline Brewer, Amanda Brugel, Sam Jaeger.

The Handmaid’s Tale It is produced by MGM Television and executive produced by Bruce Miller, Warren Littlefield, Elisabeth Moss, Daniel Wilson, Fran Sears, Eric Tuchman, Yahlin Chang, Rachel Shukert, Sheila Hockin, John Weber, Frank Siracusa, Steve Stark and Kim Todd. The series is distributed internationally by MGM.