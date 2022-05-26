Entertainment

Jung Ho Yeon Thought She Ruined The Squid Game at The Hollywood Reporter | Squid game, Netflix, cover, Sandra Oh, Christina Ricci, Lily James | Asian culture

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 37 2 minutes read

The Hollywood Reporter revealed the May 25 cover, and Korean celebrity Jung Ho Yeon posed alongside Sandra Oh, Rosario Dawson, Christina Ricci, Emmy Rossum, and Lily James. In a moving conversation, the model also confessed that she was not satisfied with her interpretation for “The Squid Game” and the famous celebrities gave her support.

Source link

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 37 2 minutes read

Related Articles

From behind, Karol G raises the temperature in a tight body

52 seconds ago

After the various delays in Marvel productions, this would be the schedule of Marvel movies in 2022 and 2023

3 mins ago

The playlist of the Zurich Singer

3 mins ago

Andres García: This is how he celebrated his 81st birthday

13 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button