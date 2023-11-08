Jungkook from BTS to premiere his own documentary focusing on ‘Golden’ album: These are the details bts

Jungkook released his album ‘Golden’ on November 3, 2023. Photo: BTS Official

Good news for Sena fans! Singer Jungkook announced that he will soon be releasing a documentary about the production process of his latest album ‘Golden’, which marks his debut as a solo artist after BTS’ hiatus. On an edition of the program ‘Suchvita’ hosted by Suga, the K-pop idol revealed that a lot of material was recorded about his experiences during production and that it was not easy at all. Stay tuned for more information about the upcoming releases of Bangtan Boys Maknae.

What do you know about Jungkook’s documentary?

It is said that the production company in charge of the documentary jungkook This will be OBB Media, known for producing Demi Lovato’s feature films ‘Justin Bieber: Our World’ and ‘Dancing with the Devil’.

Recently, Michael D. Ratner, founder and president of OBB Media, shared a photo and a description with Jungkook on his profile on the social network ‘X’ (formerly Twitter), which aroused ARMYs’ curiosity: “Soon Something’s coming”.

Jungkook with the founder of OOB Media. Photo: Michael Ratner.

When is ‘JK’ documentary released?

The documentary, which begins with the making of ‘Seven’, still has no official release date; However, it is expected to premiere in December, before Jungkook enters military service. Otherwise, the audiovisual content will come out in 2024.

Jungkook in the first preview of his album ‘Golden’. Photo: YouTube HYBE Label Capture

Suga asked, “What was it like having a documentary camera? It’s different from recording with equipment, right?” jungkook In the program ‘Suchvita’. The ‘Standing Next to You’ singer replied: “To be honest, it was different when the camera would enlarge the image to record colleagues. But I find it uncomfortable to record in front of the camera (alone).”