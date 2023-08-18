Entertainment

JungKook overtakes BTS as most listened-to K-pop act on Spotify

Photo of Elton Gardner Elton Gardner22 hours ago
0 64 1 minute read

JungKook really stood out during the BTS break.

Recently, an industry report indicated that the solo artist has surpassed her K-pop group with the most monthly listeners on Spotify.

According to casinoalphaNew findings indicated that from the latest single jungkook“Seven” has earned him approximately $1.5 million in royalties and helped him reach 35,407,241 monthly listeners, while bts It has 35,137,160 monthly listeners. “Seven” debuted on July 14 and has since collected over 393 million views, surpassing BTS’ “Take Two”, which was released on June 9 and grossed over $1 million. had earned.

Jung Kook’s achievement of dethroning BTS spawned an X hashtag, #EndedBTS, which trended with over 3,500 posts. One fan wrote: “Jungkook is done with BTS without releasing an album! Defeat your group with only one solo! Oh Jungkook, the great pop star you are (fire emoji). Congratulations Jungkook, Historian Jungkook, King of Spotify Jungkook”, Many other fans have also congratulated the artist.

Jungkook’s success is a testament to his popularity and artistry beyond the BTS group. It remains to be seen how it will continue to flourish over time.

Source link

Tags
Photo of Elton Gardner Elton Gardner22 hours ago
0 64 1 minute read
Photo of Elton Gardner

Elton Gardner

Elton Gardner is a seasoned writer and editor for D1SoftballNews.com. He is a graduate of a prestigious journalism school and has contributed to numerous newspapers and magazines. Elton is an expert in various fields, including sports, entertainment, and technology. He is widely respected for his insights and engaging writing style. As an editor, Elton oversees a team of writers and ensures the website stays current with the latest trends and breaking news. His writing is characterized by its depth, clarity, and accessibility. Elton's spare time is spent with his family, playing sports, reading, and traveling to explore new cultures. With his talent, experience, and dedication, Elton Gardner is a prominent figure in online media and will continue to make waves in the years to come.

Related Articles

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Escape to Hawaii Amid Rumors of Problems and Breakup

April 10, 2023

Camille Vasquez reveals how the Trevi-Andrade case got here into her fingers

June 10, 2023

Tight jeans, Natalie Portman challenges the trend

2 weeks ago

Bulma Barbie? An AI imagines Emma Stone as a Dragon Ball character – Fairware

1 week ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button