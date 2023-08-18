JungKook overtakes BTS as most listened-to K-pop act on Spotify

JungKook really stood out during the BTS break.

Recently, an industry report indicated that the solo artist has surpassed her K-pop group with the most monthly listeners on Spotify.

According to casinoalphaNew findings indicated that from the latest single jungkook“Seven” has earned him approximately $1.5 million in royalties and helped him reach 35,407,241 monthly listeners, while bts It has 35,137,160 monthly listeners. “Seven” debuted on July 14 and has since collected over 393 million views, surpassing BTS’ “Take Two”, which was released on June 9 and grossed over $1 million. had earned.

Jung Kook’s achievement of dethroning BTS spawned an X hashtag, #EndedBTS, which trended with over 3,500 posts. One fan wrote: “Jungkook is done with BTS without releasing an album! Defeat your group with only one solo! Oh Jungkook, the great pop star you are (fire emoji). Congratulations Jungkook, Historian Jungkook, King of Spotify Jungkook”, Many other fans have also congratulated the artist.

Jungkook’s success is a testament to his popularity and artistry beyond the BTS group. It remains to be seen how it will continue to flourish over time.