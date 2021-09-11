Jungle Cruise 2 is official, Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt will return

Disney has dissolved reservations: Jungle Cruise with Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt officially becomes a saga.

Deadline exclusively reports that Disney has officially endorsed Jungle Cruise 2, the sequel to the film with Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt, still in our cinemas, finally released after a delay of over a year, caused by the pandemic. The screenplay will again be entrusted to Michael Green, which has some experience of sequels and adaptations, after Blade Runner 2049 and the story of Murder on the Orient Express and Murder on the Nile (due out in February). Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt will then return as skipper with a prompt (albeit rarely good) joke Frank Wolff and researcher Lily Houghton, in a sequel whose plot or timing is not yet known.

Direction has been confirmed Jaume Collet-Serra, who has recently directed The Rock also in the very different cinecomic Black Adam, out at the end of July 2022.

Cost $ 200 million, Jungle Cruise has grossed 187 so far worldwide: in normal times a film of the genre, to guarantee a sequel, would have had to bring home at least 400, but Disney has made it known that at the parallel departure on Disney + the title registered in VIP Access another 30 million dollars more “net”. The parameters that lead a major to launch sequels have obviously become more complex in the era of Covid-19 …

